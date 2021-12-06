DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2021--
The "Global Video Surveillance Storage Market (2021-2027) by Services, Storage Technologies, Storage Media, Organization Size, Deployment, Application, End User Industry and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Video Surveillance Storage Market is estimated to be USD 7.35 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.72 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%.
Several companies across the globe are investing in installing video surveillance in their workplace. Similarly, governments across several regions have also mandated industries to install these surveillance systems to enhance security. Hence, these investments and mandatory rules drives the market growth of the VSS market. The increasing technological advancement and R&D activities for data storage facilities will also create significant revenue growth opportunities in the global video surveillance storage market in the coming period.
Moreover, a lack of awareness regarding the availability of storage systems and technologies and the increasing bandwidth cost are some of the challenging factors that would restrain the growth of the video surveillance storage market. Certain other factors like the high cost associated with storage systems and risk of vendor lock-in, which bars the end-users from migrating to other vendor's platform, is also expected to affect the growth of video surveillance storage market during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Physical Threats Worldwide
- IP Cameras Require High Storage Capacities
- Increasing Necessity and Mandates for Video Surveillance across Industry Verticals
- Growing Funds from Governments and Stakeholders for Developing Smart Cities
Restraints
- Low Availability and Awareness of Systems and Storage Technologies
- Various Video Surveillance Rules in Workplace
Opportunities
- Impact of Disruptive Technologies on Video Surveillance Systems
- Growing Funds from Governments and Stakeholders for Developing Smart Cities
Challenges
- Cyber Security Attacks and Data Breaches
- Demand for Higher Bandwidth Leading to Higher Associated Costs
The Global Video Surveillance Storage Market is segmented based on Services, Storage Technologies, Storage Media, Organization Size, Deployment, Application, End User Industry and Geography.
Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Services
- Introduction
- Maintenance and Support Service
- Implementation & Integration Service
- Consulting and Design Service
Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Storage Technologies
- Introduction
- Operations Storage Area Network (SAN)
- Network Attached Storage (NAS)
- Direct Attached Storage (DAS)
- Video Recorders
Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Storage Media
- Introduction
- Profession Solid State Drives
- Hard Disk Drives
Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Organization Size
- Introduction
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Deployment
- Introduction
- On Cloud
- On-Premises
Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Application
- Introduction
- Commercial
- Industrial
- City Surveillance
- Defence/Military
Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By End User Industry
- Introduction
- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail
- Government and Defence
- Telecommunication and IT
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Education
- Transportation and Logistics
- Manufacturing, Energy, And Utilities
Global Video Surveillance Storage Market, By Geography
- Introduction
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Middle East and Africa
Company Profiles
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Seagate Technology LLC
- NetApp, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dell EMC
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Micron Technology Inc.
- Nexsan Inc.
- Rasilient Systems Inc.
- Axis Communications AB
- Vivotek, Inc.
- Milesight Technology Co. Ltd.
- Promise Technology Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Thomas-Krenn AG
- Amax Engineering Corporation
- Pelco Inc.
- CP PLUS Management GmbH
- Fujitsu Limited
