DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2022--
The "Virtual Private Cloud Market, By Component (Software and Services), Deployment Model (Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Organization Size and Vertical - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the total market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.
This report covers a sub-market in this field - the Virtual Private Cloud Market by component in detail, segmenting the market as software and services. Services further sub segmented into training and consulting, integration and deployment, managed services, support and maintenance.
The scope of the report covers market for virtual private cloud by deployment model which includes software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS). Organization segment classified as large enterprises and SME's. It provides in-sights on vertical that segregates into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, government and defense, healthcare, media & entertainment, retail, manufacturing and others). Lastly, the Virtual Private Cloud Market is segmented by geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), ROW (Rest of the World) and regional market further sub-segmented by countries.
The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the global Virtual Private Cloud Market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes. The report also includes qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete analysis of industry value chain, funding and investments, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market.
The report profiles all major companies active in this field. This report provides the competitive landscape of the key players, which covers all key growth strategies. Moreover, the report formulates the entire value chain of the market, along with industry trends of sports analytics with emphasis on market timelines & technology roadmaps, market and product life cycle analysis.
Reasons to purchase this Report:
- Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global Virtual Private Cloud Market over the next years.
- Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different and Virtual Private Cloud Market segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.
- Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.
- Identify the major channels that are driving the global Virtual Private Cloud Market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion.
- Channel resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the different countries within the global Virtual Private Cloud Market.
- Make correct business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top Virtual Private Cloud Market providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba
- Atos
- AWS
- CenturyLink
- DXC
- Huawei
- Microsoft
- OVH
- Rackspace
Major Classifications are as follows:
By Component
- Software
- Service
- Training and Consulting
- Integration and Deployment
- Managed Services
- Support and Maintenance
By Deployment Model
- Software as a Service (SaaS)
- Platform as a Service (PaaS)
- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- SME's
By Vertical
- BFSI
- IT & Telecommunication
- Government and Defense
- Healthcare
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- Middle East
- Africa
- South America
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9r6gq8.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005714/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERNET MOBILE/WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/06/2022 11:52 AM/DISC: 01/06/2022 11:52 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005714/en