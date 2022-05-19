DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2022--
The "Wearable Medical Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wearable medical devices market reached a value of US$ 18.96 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 60.55 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.2% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Apple Inc.
- Dexcom Inc.
- Fitbit Inc. (Google LLC)
- Garmin Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic Plc
- Omron Corporation
- Vital Connect Inc.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Wearable medical devices refer to various instruments that are non-invasively attached to the body for monitoring the patient's health. It includes multiple diagnostic devices, such as vital signs, glucose, sleep, fetal, obstetric and neuromonitoring devices, along with numerous therapeutic devices for pain management, rehabilitation and respiratory therapy.
These devices consist of biosensors, controllers, power source and software systems for data acquisition, interpretation, transfer and storage. They can be worn as an accessory, incorporated in clothing or used as an implant. They are used regularly for accurate measurement of the patient's vital stats and predicting epileptic seizures and heart problems, which can further aid in enhancing comfort and providing timely clinical interventions to the patient.
Significant growth in the healthcare infrastructure, along with the increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Furthermore, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread across the globe, there has been a significant increase in the demand for wearable medical devices in healthcare centers.
These devices have immense applicability for monitoring, providing feedback, rehabilitation, disease management and suggesting adequate treatment. This, in turn, is aiding individuals to keep a regular check of their health concerns and address them in a timely manner.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of the internet of things (IoT)-integrated smartwatches, patches and smart clothing, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies ensure accurate storing and monitoring of patient information, both on-premises and remotely. Other factors, including the rising geriatric population, along with increasing expenditure capacities of consumers on health management technologies, are anticipated to drive the market further.
