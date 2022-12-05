DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--
The "Global Wheelchair Market Research and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wheelchair market is growing at a considerable CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The rising number of accidents is one of the prime factors affecting and driving the market.
Companies Mentioned
- 21stCentury SCIENTIFIC Inc.
- Antano Group
- Comfort
- Convaid Products
- Etac AB.
- Eurovema Mobility AB
- FOSHAN DONGFANG MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTORY(LTD.)
- GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.
- Hoveround Corp.
- Invacare Corp.
Increasing per capita healthcare expenditure, and government initiatives are also estimated to be the prime factors that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. However, the rising adoption of prosthetics along with high-cost involvement is major factors constraints that are hindering the growth of the global wheelchair market across the globe.
Moreover, the development of a hybrid concept wheelchair is one of the key factors that are creating opportunities for the market. New product launches in the market are likely to drive the growth of the global wheelchair market. For instance, in March 2020, Sunrise Medical had officially announced the bringing of its narrowest power wheelchair. The Q300 M Mini power wheelchair is made in order to navigate in spaces that are crowded and compact.
The wheelchair is having a small 17-inch turning radius that empowers it to turn on the spot. Further, with the support and presence of Q300 M Mini, it can efficiently turn around in close spaces that include even the lifts. Additionally, the chair is weightless and powered by strong Group 22 - 50 Ah batteries that are built-in.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Wheelchair Market
The global wheelchair market is hardly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic since December 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted manufacturing and transportation across the globe. The wheelchair operations were also being halted due to the implementation of the lock-down. Additionally, hospitals also have witnessed the shortage of wheelchairs as many people admitted due to COVID-19 especially the old age group. Moreover, with the unlock process the operation is likely to increase the output of the market for its customer.
Regional Outlooks
The global wheelchair market is analyzed based on the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. Based on the geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America held a considerable share in 2020 in the global wheelchair market.
Some factors that are boosting the market growth in North America are the growing geriatric population, leading manufacturers, and key players present that are providing the mobility devices in the region. Additionally, a well-developed infrastructure of healthcare that had led to the increasing adoption of advanced wheelchairs is another factor that is promoting the growth of the market.
Asia-Pacific will have Considerable Growth in the Global Wheelchair Market
Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth opportunities for the market. Increasing government initiatives along with advancement in technology for better mobility for the disabled population in emerging economies of the region are likely to drive the growth of the regional market. Further due to health availability, rising health care expenditure along with an increased number of accident cases in India, China, and South Korea are also some of the factors that are affecting and impacting the growth in this market.
The Report Covers
- Market value data analysis of 2020 and forecast to 2028.
- Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.
- Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.
- Key companies operating in the global wheelchair market Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, and relevant news is also available in the report.
- Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.
- Analysis of market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary
2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Key Company Analysis
3.1.1. Overview
3.1.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.3. SWOT Analysis
3.1.4. Recent Developments
3.2. Key Strategy Analysis
3.3. Impact of Covid-19 on Key Players
4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities
5. Market Segmentation
5.1. Global Wheelchair Market by Age Group
5.1.1. Adult Wheelchair
5.1.2. Pediatric Wheelchair
5.2. Global Wheelchair Market by Operation Mode
5.2.1. Electric Powered Wheelchair
5.2.2. Manual Wheelchair/ Transport Wheelchair
5.3. Global Wheelchair Market by Type
5.3.1. Standard Wheelchair
5.3.2. Bariatric Wheelchair
5.3.3. Standing Wheelchair
5.3.4. Sports Wheelchair
5.3.5. Other
5.4. Global Wheelchair Market by End-User
5.4.1. Homecare
5.4.2. Hospital
6. Regional Analysis
7. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3wpiw
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005398/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/05/2022 07:50 AM/DISC: 12/05/2022 07:51 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005398/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.