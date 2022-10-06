DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022--
The "Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market, Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, Wi-Fi as a Service Market by Solution, Service, Location Type, Organization Size, Verticals Region and forecast till 2027" report
Wi-Fi as a Service is a subscription-based service that consists of three major components: infrastructure, software, and managed services. We have taken our proprietary methodology developed over the last eleven years designing and installing large-scale wireless networks (on average 450 access points per deployment) and packaged virtually every aspect of a high-performing, secure Wi-Fi network into a single end-to-end solution with Wi-Fi as a Service.
Drivers:
Business digital transformation initiatives are paving the way for Wi-Fi networks.
With rapid technological advancements, there is an increase in digital solutions, connected devices, and IoT systems. The rapid adoption of digital solutions has paved the way for the growth of the WaaS market. The number of mobile subscribers around the world is expected to skyrocket in the coming years. According to the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA) Mobile Economy 2021 report, at the end of 2020, there were approximately 5.2 mobile service subscribers.
As the number of smartphone users grows, more people will be able to rely on their smartphones to connect with their peers remotely for business operations. Organizations around the world are eagerly implementing technologically advanced applications across their verticals in order to engage customers in innovative and captivating ways, raising the demand for adequate wireless quality.
Restraints:
Data security, privacy concerns, and slower backups are all factors to consider.
It is critical for businesses to protect the privacy and confidentiality of organisational data. As a result, businesses are hesitant to move their data to the cloud and, as a result, continue to use the traditional Wi-Fi network. Another major concern is natural or man-made disasters that can damage data centres, resulting in a loss of internet connectivity and, as a result, affecting various business processes. In November 2018, data hackers stole the personal information of 500 guest accounts at Marriott International, a diversified hospitality company based in the United States. Because Waas is a cloud-based wireless internet service with significant communication latency, backups may take longer than they would with an in-house system. This isn't usually an issue for larger, full backups.
Competitive Landscape:
Major players in the market include Cisco (US), Huawei Technologies Co. (China), CommScope Inc. (US), Aruba - a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Extreme Networks (US).
Market taxonomy
Based on Solution:
- Access Points
- WLAN Controllers
Based on Service:
- Professional Services
- Advisory and Implementation
- Support and Maintenance
- Training
- Managed Services
Based on Location Type:
- Indoor
- Outdoor
Based on Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Based on Vertical:
- Education
- Retail
- Travel and Hospitality
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Service Providers
- Transportation and Logistics
- Government and Public Sector
- Other Vertical
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
