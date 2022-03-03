DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 3, 2022--
The "Wired Charging Market by Type, Charging Type, Application and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wired charging market was valued at $11.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2030.
Wired charging is the charging done by wires and it is the integral part of wire coated with plastic. Wired charging is widely used to charge mobiles, laptops, tablets, and other gadgets. In addition, rise in the technological advancement in automotive sector led to increase in demand for electric vehicle, which also boosts the demand for wired charging. Moreover, European & Japanese electric vehicle manufacturers play a vital role in the EV game, with the launch of Audi E-Tron, Mitsubishi i-MIEV and Nissan LEAF more than a decade ago.
The cars were supported by incentives, and the rollout of AC charging points and DC fast chargers that utilize the Japanese CHAdeMO standard (for several years the standard was spreading globally, including in Europe and North America). The massive deployment of CHAdeMO chargers, through high government subsidies, allowed to increase the number of fast chargers to 7,000, which creates wide opportunities for the global wired charging market.
Wired charging is also widely used in the gadget's major players such as Sony, Mitsubishi, Panasonic and many others, have a significant role in the global wired charging market. In addition, rising use and demand for mobile, laptops and other gadgets also led to increase in demand for the wired charging market. Moreover, COVID-19 creates wide opportunities for the market due to the work from home culture. Furthermore, rise in wireless charging may act as the restraining factor for the market.
The global wired charging market is segmented on the basis of type, charging type, application and sales channel. Depending on type, the market is categorized into Type C, Micro USB, lightning and others. On the basis of charging type, it is divided into standard and fast charging. On the basis of application, it is classified into personal care, consumer electronics, automotive, energy & power, healthcare and others. Sales Channel-wise, it is categorized into online and offline.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in demand and sustainable development in electronics gadgets
- Rise in demand for electric cars
- Rise in demand for daily use electronic products
Restraints
- Introduction of wireless charging
- Low range of electric vehicle
- Decomposition of wires and toxic effects of gadgets on human body
Opportunities
- Rise in pollution by crude products and high oil prices led to enhance EV market
- Rise in urbanization and tourism development
Key Market Segments
By Type
- Type C
- Micro USB
- Lightning
- Others
By Charging Type
- Standard
- Fast
By Application
- Personal care
- Consumer Electronics
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- Others
- Automotive
- Energy & Power
- Healthcare
- Others
By Sales Channel
- Online
- Offline
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
Key Market Players
- ABB
- AOYAMA Elevator Co., Ltd
- Apple Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- Huawei Technology Co., Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sunvalley Group
- Tesla
- Webasto
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mbfew
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005900/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: EUROPE JAPAN NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE/WIRELESS OTHER ENERGY HARDWARE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS ENERGY TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE OTHER MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/03/2022 12:27 PM/DISC: 03/03/2022 12:27 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005900/en