DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 7, 2022--
The "Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wireless network test equipment market will experience an approximate 10.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2021 to 2026.
The market includes equipment and solutions that are used to test and validate the integrity of cellular wireless networks (signals) based on various parameters such as network availability, connectivity, and utilization. The equipment uses radio waves for transmitting signals. This report covers test equipment used in benchmarking, monitoring, field trials, acceptance, optimization, and troubleshooting applications.
Wireless networks considered in this study include licensed spectrum such as 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G. The scope of the study excludes private wireless networks such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
The wireless network test equipment market generated $4,717.9 million in 2021, with a base year growth rate of 7.9%. Regionally, North America leads with a CAGR of 10.3% between 2021 and 2026; APAC comes in as the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 13.0%. Passive monitoring will remain the dominant segment throughout the forecast period, witnessing a CAGR of about 11.3%. Drive test equipment will be the fastest-growing segment, increasing at a CAGR of about 19.1% between 2021 and 2026.
Research Highlights:
- In-depth analysis with market sizing segmented by test type: passive monitoring, SON testing equipment, active monitoring, drive test equipment, site test equipment, OSS (CM/PM/FM), OSS with geo-location equipment, and crowdsourcing equipment.
- Regional perspective of demand pattern in various advanced and emerging markets: North America (Canada and the United States); APAC (region bordered by Iran on the West, Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries in the North, and the Pacific Ocean in the East; also includes Oceania, which includes Australia and New Zealand); Europe (region bordered by the Atlantic Ocean on the West, and the Middle East and North Africa in the South; also includes Russia and CIS countries); Rest of the World (RoW) (all other countries and regions).
- The rapid commercialization of 5G networks; move toward virtualization, SONs, and C-RAN in the network infrastructure; demand for data analytics and revenue assurance; deployment of private cellular wireless networks among others to drive the need for efficient and reliable wireless network testing and validation solutions.
- In-depth analysis of competitive environment including vendors' market share for each segment.
- Detailed pricing trends.
- Immediate impact of COVID-19 and post-pandemic industry hurdles stakeholders face.
- Research and development (R&D) and close industry collaborations with customers as well as standard bodies critical for market vendors to maintain their stronghold.
- Developments in next-generation 6G, AI/ML integrated testing solutions, O-RAN and network slicing, UAV-based testing, and growing smart cities initiatives.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Passive Monitoring vs. Active Monitoring
- 5G Deployments - State of Affairs, 2021
- Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Segmentation by Test Type
- Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Segmentation by Geography
- Key Competitors for Wireless Network Test Equipment Market
- Key Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Test Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Test Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Company Profile - NetScout Systems Inc.
- Company Profile - Viavi Solutions Inc.
- Company Profile - Infovista SAS
- Company Profile - Anritsu Corp.
- Company Profile - Keysight Technologies Inc.
- Top Participants - SWOT Analysis
- Analysis of Competition - Wireless Network Test Equipment Market
- Top Participants - Product Highlights
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Passive Monitoring
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Top Participants - Product Highlights
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - SON Testing Equipment
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Active Monitoring
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Drive Test Equipment
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Site Test Equipment
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - OSS (CM/FM/PM)
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - OSS with Geo-location Equipment
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Crowdsourcing Equipment
11. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: 6G Services will Require Solutions that Can Test in THz Frequency Range
- Growth Opportunity 2: Active Testing and MaaS Offerings for Cloud-based Virtualized Networks
- Growth Opportunity 3: AI/ML* Integrated Test Solutions for Hybrid and Autonomous Network Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 4: Open RAN and Network Slicing Requires Innovative Monitoring Capabilities
- Growth Opportunity 5: Growing Smart City Initiatives
- Growth Opportunity 6: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)-based Wireless Network Testing Solutions
12. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hge9q9
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005532/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY URBAN PLANNING NETWORKS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/07/2022 07:37 AM/DISC: 03/07/2022 07:37 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005532/en