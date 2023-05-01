GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2023--
Wormhole Foundation today announced the launch of Wormhole Connect, a simple cross-chain integration solution for decentralized applications (“dApps”). Wormhole Connect will provide developers with access to token bridging functionality in as little as three lines of code.
Wormhole Connect is a simple frontend integration that enables dApp developers to expand their market by empowering users to seamlessly bridge any asset across any Wormhole-connected chain directly within their applications. Through Wormhole Connect, users can bridge assets with simplified gas payments across Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Celo, Moonbeam, Solana, and more.
Wormhole is a leading, cross-chain interoperability protocol powering the seamless transfer of value and information across over 20 high value chains on six runtimes with just one integration. Since launch on mainnet in August 2021, hundreds of millions of messages have been transmitted through Wormhole, with millions of messages per day being generated from asset transfers and generic messaging.
"Providing users a way to bridge assets into an application typically forces users away from the app, damaging user experience and conversion rates," said Dan Reecer, Head of Operations and Marketing at Wormhole Foundation. "Through Wormhole Connect’s simple, easy-to-integrate widget, application developers can now integrate bridging directly into their native experience with as few as three lines of code, expanding their addressable market to all of Web3."
Wormhole continues to gain the confidence of the crypto industry made evident by the recent results of the Uniswap community vote in January 2023. The community vote signaled that Wormhole would become the official governance bridge for Uniswap which will eventually enable Uniswap V3 users on the BNB Chain to participate in the Uniswap DAO's Ethereum-based governance process.
Wormhole Connect is now live. Developers can start integrating native token bridging directly into their applications at wormhole.com/connect.
The Wormhole Network is a generic message-passing protocol that connects high-value blockchains and allows applications leveraging the messaging layer to facilitate interoperability between networks. Secured by 19 guardians, developers are able to leverage the protocol to send arbitrary data cross-chain including tokens, NFTs, oracle data, governance decisions and more.
