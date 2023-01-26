FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort meet Wrexham Soccer team co owners, US actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and players during their visit to Wrexham Association Football Club's Racecourse Ground, in Wrexham, England, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need any advice, though, in setting the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United.