Wright Electric Announces Details of Powertrain Development for the Wright Spirit Aircraft

Wright has taken another key step in the development of the world’s first zero-emissions regional jet. On the heels of the Wright Spirit launch announcement, the company has announced the launch of the Joint Technical Assessment Phase (JTAP). The JTAP will build on the work Wright has performed on its megawatt-class propulsion system and with partners.
“The JTAP is an important phase in an aircraft development program,” says Jeff Engler, CEO of Wright Electric. “The role of the JTAP is to define a firm system architecture and operations plan for the megawatt-class powertrain.”
Key deliverables of the JTAP include:
- Determining the ultimate architecture, aircraft and technology path for the development aircraft and market entry.
- Development & test facilities and location.
- Evaluation of the system architecture including selection of energy storage and generation solutions for the power system.
- Technical Readiness Level (TRL) of critical path components and working with Wright's Airline Advisory Board (AAB) to determine the best fit for their market requirements.
The JTAP team includes some of the most innovative names in zero-emissions technology including Honeywell and EaglePicher. “Wright is proud of the advances we have made with our megawatt-class system and excited to build on this strategic collaboration,” says Jeff.
Innovation Partners:
“Wright and Honeywell are partnering to explore various technologies including turbogenerator and fuel cell offerings as well as utilization of Honeywell test facilities, aircraft, and infrastructure to support the furtherance of Wright’s MW-class propulsion system. These, along with other key initiatives and investments, are part of Honeywell’s commitment to help support our customers’ sustainability goals,” said Taylor Alberstadt, senior director of Power Systems Business Development at Honeywell Aerospace.
“EaglePicher’s aerospace heritage and commitment to advanced power technology has created an opportunity for us to demonstrate advanced cell chemistry applicable to the Wright Electric development program,” says George Cintra, Chief Technology Officer for EaglePicher Technologies. “These efforts are key to advancing high-capacity battery technology with aligned global interests in advancing cell electrochemistry and alternative supply options.”
The JTAP program plan and aircraft launch path are planned to be completed by October 2022. Development of the Wright Spirit then advances towards flight testing with one all-electric engine by 2023, progressing to a full four-engine, zero-emissions flight of the 100-passenger, zero-emissions aircraft by 2026.
For additional information about Wright and the advanced technology driving these developments, please contact Emily Hickmott at emily.hickmott@weflywright.com.
About Wright Electric
Wright Electric, Inc. (Wright) is a U.S.-based company developing the world’s first family of zero-emissions commercial aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 by a team of aerospace engineers, powertrain experts, and battery chemists. By focusing its resources on the technological and component challenges to electrification, Wright Electric is establishing the path towards a carbon-free aviation footprint. Wright is developing the Wright 1, a 186-seat airliner with an 800-mile range, targeting entry into service in 2030 and the Wright Spirit, a 100-seat, all-electric regional jet retrofit by 2026. Wright works with airlines such as easyJet and Viva Aerobus, and has development contracts with NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy’s ARPA-E. Wright has been funded through Y Combinator, the Clean Energy Trust, venture funds, and family offices.
About Honeywell
Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports.
Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry- specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.
About EaglePicher
EaglePicher Technologies designs, develops and produces mission-critical power systems for organizations such as the Department of Defense and NASA. Their reputation as an industry-leading producer of batteries, battery management systems and energetic devices stems from over 80 years of meeting the demanding requirements of the defense, aerospace and medical industry’s battery applications. The company has nine North American manufacturing and research and development sites and over 800 employees. For more information, visit https://www.eaglepicher.com/.
