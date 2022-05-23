MOAB, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2022--
Families and adventure-seekers looking to visit one of the most sought-after outdoor recreation destinations in the West can kick off their hiking boots at Wyndham Destinations’ newest resort, The Moab Resort, a WorldMark by Wyndham vacation club affiliate. The latest resort from Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership business, offers home-away-from-home amenities every family needs while exploring breathtaking views of the area’s mountainous surroundings.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005017/en/
The Moab Resort, an affiliate of the WorldMark by Wyndham vacation club, offers a 150-suite desert retreat for outdoor enthusiasts eager to explore nearby Canyonlands and Arches National Parks (Photo: Business Wire)
Set along the pristine Colorado River basin, the new resort is backed by the iconic red rock landscape and sits less than 5 miles away from Arches National Park. Thoughtfully designed to complement the colors and textures of its local surroundings, The Moab Resort features a glass entryway and an infinity pool that overlooks the basin, allowing the natural beauty of the area to take center stage.
Featuring 150 distinctive vacation club suites, The Moab Resort offers studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom suites that comfortably sleep anywhere from two to ten guests. Suites also include the convenience of a partial or full kitchen, private bedrooms, separate living/dining areas, a washer/dryer, a fireplace and a balcony – providing the perfect setting to relax in after a long day of hiking, biking or whitewater rafting. As an associate resort in the WorldMark® by Wyndham portfolio, the property hosts WorldMark by Wyndham vacation club owners, while also offering nightly rentals to travelers seeking the larger space and amenities signature to a WorldMark by Wyndham resort.
With resort amenities including a swimming pool, hot tub, splash pad, fire pit, game room and activities center, guests can enjoy ample entertainment as they take in the picturesque mountain landscape surrounding The Moab Resort. It is the perfect home base from which to explore coveted state and national parks, with easy access to nearby Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park and Dead Horse Point State Park. For travelers seeking a more relaxed pace, the destination features golf courses, spas, and fishing sites – plus a world-class winery to unwind after an adventurous day in the desert. Moab’s quaint Main Street also offers unique shopping and dining options for a true taste of Southeast Utah.
“Moab is one of the most-requested new destinations by our owners and guests – and for good reason,” said Geoff Richards, chief operating officer for Wyndham Destinations. “This area offers convenient access to two of Utah’s national parks, Canyonlands and Arches, along with countless opportunities for adventure and recreation, no matter your experience level. We’re thrilled to bring the amenities and convenience of timeshare ownership to Moab and, through this new resort opening, we’re continuing to help travelers make vacation memories of a lifetime.”
To support adventure seekers on their next outdoor getaway, WorldMark by Wyndham recently teamed up with America’s Park Ranger, Ash Nudd, a national parks expert and former park ranger, to introduce a dedicated hiking concierge across select resorts located near national parks, including The Moab Resort. Travelers who book a stay at one of the select properties and opt into the complimentary hiking concierge will receive exclusive access to Ash’s expertly curated itineraries based on their designated destination choice, which they can use to navigate the parks like a pro.
Travelers looking to experience The Moab Resort can book a stay through the company’s Extra Holidays online rental agency. All suite styles are available with a two-night minimum stay. Discounts are available for residents of Utah and Colorado.
Esa Paltanen has been appointed as general manager for The Moab Resort. Paltanen previously served as general manager for two Shell Vacations Club resorts, also managed by Wyndham Destinations.
Gardiner Properties, LLC, developed the project, and Wyndham Destinations manages the sales and marketing of vacation ownership, resort operations, and timeshare homeowners' association management. The two companies previously collaborated on the Club Wyndham Park City vacation ownership resort in Park City, Utah.
The Moab Resort is the sixth resort in Utah that WorldMark by Wyndham owners and guests can enjoy. Wyndham Destinations operates Wyndham Park City in Park City, WorldMark Bear Lake in Garden City, WorldMark Midway in Midway, WorldMark St. George in St. George, and WorldMark Wolf Creek in Eden. As the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange business, Wyndham Destinations features more than 245 resorts that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model.
About WorldMark ® by Wyndham
With WorldMark ® by Wyndham, families can celebrate the moments in-between point A and point B that turn ordinary trips into lifelong memories. WorldMark by Wyndham lets travelers enjoy spacious resort suites with the amenities of home, including fully equipped kitchens, distinct living and dining areas, separate bedrooms and a washer/dryer. WorldMark by Wyndham gives travelers the time and the space to focus on what matters most — sharing moments with the ones you love.
WorldMark by Wyndham operates under the Wyndham Destinations umbrella as part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) and its portfolio of travel businesses. As the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange business, the company features more than 245 resorts that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands Club Wyndham ®, WorldMark ® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club ® by Wyndham.
For more information, visit worldmarkbywyndham.com. Connect with us on Twitter: @WorldMark; Facebook: @WorldMark; and Instagram: @WorldMarkbyWyndham.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005017/en/
CONTACT: Lauren Bowes
(407) 626-3830
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA UTAH
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: VACATION OTHER TRAVEL LODGING DESTINATIONS TRAVEL
SOURCE: Travel + Leisure Co.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/23/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 05/23/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005017/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.