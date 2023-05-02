LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2023--
Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) announced today that it will release the Company’s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).
The call will be broadcast live at www.wynnresorts.com under the “Company Information” section. Interested parties may also dial (888) 455-5965 or, for international callers, (773) 799-3869. The conference call access code is 3983556.
A replay of the call will be available through June 9, 2023 by dialing (800) 934-9421 or, for international callers, (203) 369-3391. The replay access code is 3983556. The call will also be archived at www.wynnresorts.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502006176/en/
CONTACT: Price Karr, Senior Vice President and Treasurer
702-770-7555
investorrelations@wynnresorts.com
KEYWORD: NEVADA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CASINO/GAMING LODGING ENTERTAINMENT DESTINATIONS TRAVEL
SOURCE: Wynn Resorts, Limited
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/02/2023 04:02 PM/DISC: 05/02/2023 04:01 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502006176/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.