LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2022--
Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) announced today that it will release the Company’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET).
The call will be broadcast live at www.wynnresorts.com under the “Company Information” section. Interested parties may also dial (888) 455-5965 or, for international callers, (773) 799-3869. The conference call access code is 3983556.
A replay of the call will be available through September 9, 2022 by dialing (800) 925-0735 or, for international callers, (203) 369-3409. The replay access code is 3983556. The call will also be archived at www.wynnresorts.com.
CONTACT: Vincent Zahn, Senior Vice President and Treasurer
702-770-7555
investorrelations@wynnresorts.com
