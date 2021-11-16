GOP leaders in the home state of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) have voted to no longer consider her as a “Republican” over her outspoken criticism of former President Trump.
“Cheney has ... caused massive disruption, distraction and division within (the GOP),” the resolution passed over the weekend read. “(She is) serving her own personal interests while ignoring the interests, needs and expectations of Wyoming Republicans.”
The state party’s central committee voted 31-29 to approve the resolution that disowns the former conservative rising star and scion of the state’s most prominent Republican family. Cheney is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.
The move went even further than its vote last winter to censure Cheney for voting to impeach Trump over his incitement of the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.
It echoed resolutions passed by GOP leaders in a third of the state’s 23 counties and may spell more trouble for her bid to win a Republican primary for reelection.
Harriet Hageman, one of four declared primary opponents, endorsed the rebuke of Cheney, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.
“Liz Cheney stopped recognizing what Wyomingites care about a long time ago,” Hageman told the paper. “When she launched her war against President Trump, she completely broke with where we are as a state.”
Cheney hit back through a spokesman, insisting she is a “committed conservative Republican.”
Jeremy Adler, a Cheney spokesman, also noted that the narrow vote may suggest Cheney maintains significant support within her home state.
“Sadly, a portion of the Wyoming GOP leadership has ... allowed themselves to be held hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man,” Adler said in a statement.
Cheney was ousted from her post as No. 3 leader in the House of Representatives Republican conference over her refusal to back Trump’s lies that the 2020 was stolen from him.
The feud with the party has only deepened since then, with Cheney joining the Democratic-led House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol.
