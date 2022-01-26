IRVINGTON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2022--
X-Caliber Capital (X-Caliber), a national, direct commercial real estate lender, today announced it has been certified as a Great Place to Work ® for 2022. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their work experience at their company. In fact, 100% of employees at X-Caliber Capital and its affiliates, X-Caliber Rural Capital, and CastleGreen Finance, say it is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.
Great Place to Work ® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means X-Caliber Capital is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
Chris Callahan, X-Caliber Capital’s CEO said, “We are thrilled to receive this certification. Creating and growing a culture that supports a positive work environment is a top priority for the leaders of our company and affiliates. With this acknowledgement, we’ve started out the new year with a great achievement. We pride ourselves in attracting team players, and we foster an environment that is respectful, collaborative, and fun spirited. This is a key ingredient to our success, and to have it confirmed by direct employee feedback means a lot.”
X-Caliber Capital is focused on making an impact in the communities in which it lends. The company believes in giving back and supports several charities throughout the year. They offer competitive compensation and benefits, a fun working atmosphere, and unlimited vacation. Here is their Great Places to Work profile.
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
If you are looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first, visit our Careers page or check us out at LinkedIn.
About X-Caliber Capital
X-Caliber Capital is a nationally recognized, direct commercial mortgage lender and loan servicer. We are an FHA-approved Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender and GNMA- approved MBS issuer, and together with our affiliates, provide bridge, USDA, and C-PACE finance solutions.
We strive to deliver to our clients, and to the communities in which we lend, the best financing solutions available to support their business goals, while focusing on some of the nation’s greatest challenges – affordable housing, the environment, care for our seniors, and rural businesses. By leveraging the most effective private and government programs in the country, we can harness the power of our expertise and practice the values for which we stand, so we can make the world a better place for all.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work ® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work ® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005669/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Amber Howard
212.220.7046
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY HUMAN RESOURCES FINANCE BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: X-Caliber Capital
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/26/2022 02:00 PM/DISC: 01/26/2022 02:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005669/en