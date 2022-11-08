IRVINGTON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--
X-Caliber Rural Capital, a subsidiary of X-Caliber Capital and a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) licensed lender for rural business and economic development projects, today announced after one official year in business, it has achieved the status as one of the nation’s top lenders in approved loan volume.
The company reported more than $200MM of USDA approved loans in the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022. The firm’s transactions spread across all the USDA’s lending programs and ranged from funding a fire truck for a rural fire district in South Carolina, to a multi-tenant senior medical care property in Connecticut, to a hotel in North Carolina.
Jordan Blanchard, Executive Manager, Co-Founder of X-Caliber Rural Capital, commented on the company’s rapid success in developing a thriving platform.
“To go from pure start-up with no loan activity to one of the nation’s top USDA lenders has been very gratifying, and that could not have happened without the tireless dedication of our staff,” said Blanchard. “While our volume was impressive, we are even more proud that we were the only USDA lender in the nation to fund at least one of every USDA OneRD loan program. That demonstrates our broad expertise and ability to execute all transaction types for those businesses and communities who are part of Rural America.”
Under the USDA’s OneRD Guarantee Loan Initiative, X-Caliber Rural Capital provides financing for rural businesses and economic development projects under its flagship programs:
- Water and Waste Disposal Guaranteed Loan Program
- Community Facilities Guaranteed Loan Program
- Business and Industry Guaranteed Loan Program
- Rural Energy for American Guaranteed Loan Program
- Food Supply Chain
X-Caliber Rural Capital launched its business on October 21, 2021. Lenders must receive special licenses to provide the USDA loan programs.
About X-Caliber – www.x-calibercap.com
X-Caliber Capital is a nationally recognized direct commercial mortgage lender and loan servicer. We are an FHA-approved Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender and GNMA-approved MBS issuer, and together with our affiliates, provide bridge, USDA, and C-PACE financing solutions.
We strive to deliver to our clients, and to the communities in which we lend, the best financing solutions available to support their business goals, while focusing on some of the nation’s greatest challenges – affordable housing, the environment, care for our seniors, and rural businesses. By leveraging the most effective private and government programs in the country, we can harness the power of our expertise and practice the values for which we stand, so we can make the world a better place for all.
Learn more about X-Caliber at www.x-calibercap.com, on LinkedIn and Instagram.
About X-Caliber Rural Capital
X-Caliber Rural Capital is a national, licensed and approved U.S. Department of Agriculture lender that provides financing for rural business and economic development projects under the flagship programs that fall under the OneRD Guarantee Loan Initiative. The Company is dedicated to creating attractive solutions for its borrowers that meet the needs of rural communities throughout the country.
