X-SUMMIT 2022: The Future of X

At the X-SUMMIT held on August 18, representatives from Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, and Vietnam talked about the future of work, finance, property, and sustainability in Asia, innovative technologies to accelerate digital transformation, and the support provided by the government. Over 500 guests from 23 countries participated in the event. Video replay: https://fb.watch/eZWG_HuzJc/
Panelists:
* A. Balasubramaniam, Director of Scaleup Development at Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC)
* Andrew Shuttleworth, Head of JAPAC Business Development at Agorize
* Chen-Yuan Kao, Deputy Director-General at Economic Development Bureau of Kaohsiung City Government
* Dr. A. Balachandran, Senior General Manager at VIT-Technology Business Incubator of India (VITTBI)
* Dzung Ho, External Relations Manager at Business Startup Support Centre of Vietnam (BSSC)
* Wilson Chan, Associate Director of Partnerships at Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP)
Moderator:
Jason Liu, Managing Partner at XCEL NEXT VENTURES
Organized by Taiwan Accelerator (TA), X-SUMMIT is the inaugural event of X-PITCH 2022, which is calling Web3, AI, 5G, edge computing and next-gen technology startups to participate in the world’s most challenging pitch contest. Join registered startups from 40+ countries by August 31: www.xpitch.io
* A chance to win US$1,000,000 and more
* Pitch in 15 seconds, 60 seconds, and 3 minutes
* Meet 1,000+ investors and get exposure across 200+ global media
* Activities including pitch training, market access webinars, investor matching, and more
