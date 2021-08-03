BOSTON (AP) — X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.6 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 73 cents per share.
X4 Pharmaceuticals shares have declined almost 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 20% in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XFOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XFOR