NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2021--
Xalud Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing non-viral gene therapies to treat pathologic inflammation through immune modulation, today announced the appointment of Charles Triano as its chief financial officer. Mr. Triano brings nearly 35 years of industry experience with deep ties in the global investment community.
“Chuck brings a strong reputation with an invaluable skillset and perspective to the Xalud leadership team given his broad experience in corporate finance, investor relations and communications,” said Diem Nguyen, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Xalud. “With his proven track record of success over the last three decades at Pfizer, I look forward to seeing Chuck support Xalud’s bold mission of developing a non-viral gene therapy platform for millions of patients.”
Mr. Triano joins Xalud from Pfizer, where he served as senior vice president of investor relations since 2008. Throughout Chuck’s tenure at Pfizer, he worked closely with the company’s executive leadership team as Pfizer transformed itself to a pure science-focused BioPharmaceutical company and saw its market value nearly double to over $230 billion during this time. He was responsible for all global investor relations activities, as well as operations planning and analysis functions. Following his appointment as head of investor relations, Pfizer’s investor relations program became consistently ranked as a top program in the pharmaceutical sector, and Mr. Triano was consistently named as a top investor relations officer in the sector according to Institutional Investor Magazine’s “Best of Corporate America” survey of institutional portfolio managers and analysts. Prior to his time at Pfizer, Mr. Triano served as the vice president of investor relations of Forest Laboratories, where he initiated the company’s first formal investor relations and corporate communications program.
“I’m excited to join Xalud as it achieves key clinical milestones, including top line efficacy results for its phase 2b osteoarthritis of the knee trial soon and last patient final study visit by mid-2022,” said Mr. Triano. “I look forward to contributing to Xalud’s tremendous growth potential with the development of medicines to help alleviate the high disease burden and unmet medical need across a broad range of chronic inflammatory diseases.”
About Xalud Therapeutics
Xalud Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a non-viral gene therapy platform to treat pathologic inflammation through immune modulation. The company is harnessing the power of interleukin-10 (IL-10), a potent cytokine that acts as a master regulator for multiple inflammatory pathways, to address the root cause of inflammation and subsequently restore homeostasis in the immune system. Xalud’s lead product candidate, XT-150, is a locally injectable plasmid DNA gene therapy expressing IL-10v, a proprietary modified variant of IL-10, that addresses pathologic inflammation and pain.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005359/en/
CONTACT: Carolyn Hawley
Canale Communications
619-849-5382
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INFECTIOUS DISEASES BIOTECHNOLOGY GENETICS HEALTH
SOURCE: Xalud Therapeutics
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/09/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/09/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005359/en