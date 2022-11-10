MONROVIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022--

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will participate at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
     Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022
    Presentation Time: 8:00 a.m. GMT / 12:00 a.m. PST
    Location: London
  • Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
     Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
    Presentation Time: 12:30 p.m. EST / 9:30 a.m. PST
    Location: New York

Live webcasts of these presentations will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. Replays of the events will be available on the Xencor website for at least 30 days following the presentations.

About Xencor

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. More than 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb ® technology are in clinical development, and three XmAb medicines are marketed by partners. Xencor's XmAb engineering technology enables small changes to a protein's structure that result in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

