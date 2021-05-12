FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its first quarter.
The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $191,200 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $191,000.
The company's shares closed at $1.79. A year ago, they were trading at 90 cents.
