FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) on Friday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The company posted revenue of $416,700 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $417,000.

