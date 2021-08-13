FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its second quarter.
The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $287,600 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $288,000.
The company's shares closed at $3.57. A year ago, they were trading at $1.21.
