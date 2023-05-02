VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will report its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Conference Call/Webcast Information:
|Date:
|Tuesday, May 9, 2023
|Time:
|4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time)
|Dial-In:
|(800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 for international callers
|Conference ID:
|4092363
A live audio webcast will be available on the “ Investors ” section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.
“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.
Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com
