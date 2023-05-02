VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will report its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Conference Call/Webcast Information:

Date:Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Time:4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time)
Dial-In:(800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 for international callers
Conference ID:4092363

A live audio webcast will be available on the “ Investors ” section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:

Jodi Regts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phone: 604.484.3353

Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com

