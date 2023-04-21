BURNABY, British Columbia, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a company presentation at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference to be held in Toronto, Ontario from April 25-26, 2023.

Company Presentation Details:
  
Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  
Time:11:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Pacific Time)
  
Webcast:Register here
  
Presenter: Ian Mortimer, President and CEO

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the “ Investors ” section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:

Jodi Regts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phone: 604.484.3353

Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com

