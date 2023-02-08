BURNABY, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will present at the virtual SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference taking place from February 14-16, 2023.

Company Fireside Chat Presentation Details:
Date:Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Time:3:00 pm Eastern Time (12:00 pm Pacific Time)
Presenters:Ian Mortimer, President and CEO
 Sherry Aulin, CFO
Webcast:Link to pre-register for the webcast can be found here.

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the “ Investors ” section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:

Jodi Regts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phone: 604.484.3353

Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com

