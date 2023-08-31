VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will present at the Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference to be held September 6-8, 2023.
|Company Fireside Chat Presentation Details:
|Date:
|Wednesday, September 6, 2023
|Time:
|2:15 pm Eastern Time
|Webcast:
|Register here
|Presenters:
|Ian Mortimer, President and Chief Executive Officer
|Chris Von Seggern, Chief Commercial Officer
A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the “ Investors ” section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.
“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.
Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com
