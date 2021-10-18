SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2021--
Following the formation of the Xenter Therapeutics and Xenter Medical Technologies business units, Xenter, Inc. ( XenterMD.com ), the first purpose-built medical device-data-drug technologies company, today announced the appointment of Tony Collins as Chief Financial Officer. Xenter continues to plan for rapid expansion and delivering on its commitment to launch a global platform of wireless medical devices that transmit Physical Intelligence data into a global healthcare cloud. Xenter’s global healthcare cloud will create a healthcare data ecosystem that leverages digital biomarkers for therapeutic drug development and enable the deployment of AI analytics utilizing PI data to improve medical procedures.
Tony Collins served as Group Chief Financial Officer at Zimmer Biomet since 2019 where he was responsible for all strategic and financial planning, business development, accounting, and internal controls for over $8B in revenues across all global business units. Additionally, Collins held numerous other financial leadership positions at Zimmer Biomet, including Vice President, Finance, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer and Vice President Finance for Global Operations and Supply Chain. Prior to Zimmer Biomet, Collins held several executive leadership positions with Guidant/Boston Scientific, including Chief Financial Officer of Guidant Japan.
“I am very excited to join Xenter’s fast-growing and innovative executive team,” Collins said. “I believe Xenter will transform interventional medicine by developing a platform using smart technologies, ultimately giving patients control of their medical data. With this new role, I am eager to use my industry knowledge and experience to further guide and develop Xenter’s Data, Therapeutic, and Medical Technologies teams.”
“Xenter is building a platform for medical innovations that is transformational. The only way we can achieve our objectives is if we have great leaders like Tony Collins leading our company,” stated Richard J. Linder, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Xenter, Inc. “Tony brings incredible depth and experience to his new role as Chief Financial Officer. He understands how to build great companies that have tremendous business acumen, accountability, and financial operations that are best in class. I’m looking forward to working closely with Tony as we tackle the significant goals we have set at Xenter.”
“We believe that medical data should be owned by patients, that ease of accessibility to medical data is of vital importance to both physicians and patients, and that new global platforms are needed for the collection and management of medical data,” continued Mr. Linder. “I will continue to drive this message to our employees, physicians, and patients globally and work hard to realize these objectives.”
Xenter, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, that is focused on developing new wireless medical device technologies, innovative digital health tools that will enable individual patients to own and manage their health information, and novel therapeutic drugs utilizing Physical Intelligence™, patient-supplied data, and medical data from other sources. Xenter has assembled a team of medical scientists, chemical engineers, medical device engineers, researchers, data scientists, and some of the world’s most accomplished entrepreneurs and industry veterans to solve some of the largest challenges in healthcare, medicine and engineering. Xenter’s three business units include Xenter Medical Technologies, Xenter Digital Health, and Xenter Therapeutics.
