NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2023--
Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced today the company will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 23.
J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
WHEN:
3:55 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, May 23, 2023
WHAT:
J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
WHO:
Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer
WHERE:
In-person; The Westin Copley Place, Boston
About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)
For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we’ve expanded into software and services to sustainably power the hybrid workplace of today and tomorrow. Today, Xerox is continuing its legacy of innovation to deliver client-centric and digitally driven technology solutions and meet the needs of today’s global, distributed workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business and technology offerings and financial services are essential workplace technology solutions that drive success for our clients. At Xerox, we make work, work. Learn more at www.xerox.com and explore our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com.
For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://twitter.com/xerox,http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.
Xerox ® is a trademark of Xerox Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005336/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Justin Capella, Xerox, +1-203-258-6535,Justin.Capella@xerox.comInvestors:
David Beckel, Xerox, +1-203-849-2318,David.Beckel@xerox.com
KEYWORD: CONNECTICUT UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE OFFICE PRODUCTS FINANCE HARDWARE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY RETAIL
SOURCE: Xerox Holdings Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/18/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/18/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005336/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.