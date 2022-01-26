SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2022--
Xilinx, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLNX), the leader in adaptive computing, today announced record revenues of $1,011 million for the fiscal third quarter, up 8% over the previous quarter.
GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter was $300 million, or $1.19 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $325 million, or $1.29 per diluted share.
As permitted by the terms of the Merger Agreement between Xilinx and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), the Xilinx Board of Directors voted unanimously to declare a cash dividend of $0.37 per outstanding share of common stock payable on February 14, 2022 to all stockholders of record at the close of business on February 7, 2022. The dividend is conditioned upon and will only be payable if the merger has not closed on or before the record date for such dividend.
Additional third quarter of fiscal year 2022 comparisons are provided in the charts below.
Q3 Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights
(In millions, except EPS)
GAAP
Q3
Q2
Q3
FY2022
FY2022
FY2021
Q-T-Q
Y-T-Y
Net revenues*
$1,011
$936
$803
8%
26%
Gross margin
$726
$632
$547
15%
33%
Operating income
$310
$250
$172
24%
80%
Net income
$300
$235
$171
28%
76%
Diluted earnings per share
$1.19
$0.94
$0.69
27%
73%
Non-GAAP
Q3
Q2
Q3
FY2022
FY2022
FY2021
Q-T-Q
Y-T-Y
Net revenues*
$1,011
$936
$803
8%
26%
Gross margin
$736
$644
$554
14%
33%
Operating income
$340
$288
$201
18%
69%
Net income
$325
$266
$194
22%
67%
Diluted earnings per share
$1.29
$1.06
$0.78
22%
65%
* No adjustment between GAAP and Non-GAAP
Note: Q3 and Q2 FY2022 consisted of 13 weeks; Q3 FY2021 consisted of 14 weeks
“Xilinx achieved another record quarter and surpassed $1 billion in quarterly sales for the first time in the company’s history,” said Victor Peng, Xilinx president and CEO. “While we were unable to fully satisfy customer needs, our results demonstrate our team’s relentless focus and execution in supporting our customers as well as possible given the extremely tight supply conditions.
“We saw broad and robust demand across our end markets with record quarters in our DCG business as well as our A&D end market. A&D record performance, combined with strong ISM and TME performance, also led to a record for total AIT, and drove stronger overall profitability. The strength in our business clearly demonstrates the successful execution of our strategy.”
“Record Q3 revenue was driven primarily from sequential growth in A&D, DCG and TME, leading to total sequential revenue growth of 8% and year-over-year growth of 26%, the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit year-over-year growth,” said Brice Hill, Xilinx CFO. “Overall strong revenues and business mix, in addition to positive impacts from strategic venture investments, drove record earnings this quarter. Our platform strategy continues to progress as Adaptive SoC revenue grew 5% sequentially and 30% year-over-year, representing 28% of total revenue.
“We saw strong free cash flow this quarter of $351 million, or 35% of revenue, reflecting our efficient cash generating business model. Please note, the increase in inventory to 106 days is primarily driven by supply cost increases and does not reflect a significant increase in unit inventory.”
Net Revenues by Geography:
Percentages
Growth Rates
Q3
Q2
Q3
FY2022
FY2022
FY2021
Q-T-Q
Y-T-Y
North America
33%
26%
30%
40%
43%
Asia Pacific
40%
48%
44%
-10%
13%
Europe
18%
16%
19%
16%
18%
Japan
9%
10%
7%
-1%
53%
Net Revenues by End Market:
Percentages
Growth Rates
Q3
Q2
Q3
FY2022
FY2022
FY2021
Q-T-Q
Y-T-Y
A&D, Industrial and TME
46%
40%
45%
21%
28%
Automotive, Broadcast and Consumer
19%
22%
19%
-4%
28%
Wired and Wireless Group
23%
31%
29%
-18%
1%
Data Center Group
11%
9%
7%
28%
81%
Channel
1%
-2%
0%
NM
NM
Net Revenues by Product:
Percentages
Growth Rates
Q3
Q2
Q3
FY2022
FY2022
FY2021
Q-T-Q
Y-T-Y
Advanced Products
78%
74%
72%
14%
35%
Core Products
22%
26%
28%
-8%
3%
Products are classified as follows:
Advanced Products: Versal, UltraScale+, UltraScale and 7-series product families, and production boards business composed of Alveo, Solarflare, Network, and System-On-Modules.
Core Products: Virtex-6, Spartan-6, Virtex‐5, CoolRunner‐II, Virtex-4, Virtex-II, Spartan-3, Spartan-2, XC9500 products, configuration solutions, software & support/services.
Key Statistics:
(Dollars in Millions)
Q3
Q2
Q3
FY2022
FY2022
FY2021
Operating Cash Flow
$362
$122
$360
Depreciation Expense (including software amortization)
$30
$31
$31
Capital Expenditures (including software)
$11
$15
$6
Free Cash Flow (1)
$351
$107
$354
Inventory Days (internal)
106
86
115
Revenue Turns (%)
32
23
34
- Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flow - Capital Expenditures (including software)
Product and Financial Highlights - Fiscal Third Quarter 2022
- Xilinx introduced the Alveo U55C data center accelerator card and a new standards-based, API-driven clustering solution for deploying FPGAs at massive scale. The Alveo U55C accelerator brings superior performance-per-watt to high performance computing (HPC) and database workloads and easily scales through the Xilinx HPC clustering solution. Initial customers include Ansys and TigerGraph.
- Xilinx announced it is working with its IP and system integrator ecosystem to provide the industry’s first and only production-ready multimedia streaming endpoint solutions for broadcast and professional audio/video (AV) applications. The highly integrated solutions are ready-to-ship, or ready to customize, making it significantly faster and easier for customers to bring broadcast and professional AV products to market.
- Xilinx and autonomous driving collaboration partner Motovis powered a demonstration of Omnivision’s 8 megapixel (MP)-based forward looking automotive camera system, an industry first. The live proof-of-concept demonstration highlighted the increased range and wider field of view enabled in the higher resolution 8MP system.
- The recently announced Zynq RFSoC DFE and the T1 Telco Accelerator Card, key products for the Wired and Wireless end markets, are now in production with strong interest in both products and significant deployments for RFSoC DFE.
Commentary on AMD Transaction
As announced on October 27, 2020, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) intends to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction. Due to the pending acquisition, Xilinx will not hold an earnings conference call or provide forward-looking guidance. As permitted by the terms of the Merger Agreement between Xilinx and AMD, the Xilinx Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend is conditioned upon and will only be payable if the merger has not closed on or before the record date for such dividend. Xilinx’s stock repurchase program remains suspended. As previously announced, the parties believe that the transaction will close in the first quarter of 2022.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Fiscal third quarter 2022 results include financial measures which are not determined in accordance with the United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), as indicated. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures has been reconciled, in each case, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as indicated in the accompanying tables. Xilinx’s (the Company) calculation of such non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.
Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed herein, other than free cash flow, to evaluate the Company's financial results from continuing operations (excluding the impact of acquisitions) and compare to operating performance in past periods. Similarly, Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors because it enables investors and analysts to evaluate operating expenses of the Company's core business, excluding the impact of non-core business expenses, such as acquisition-related amortization and non-recurring items, as described below:
M&A related expenses: These expenses mainly consist of legal, advisory and consulting fees associated with acquisition activities, and also include fees and retention compensation related to the Company’s acquisition by AMD. The Company believes these costs do not reflect its current operating performance.
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets consists of amortization of intangible assets such as developed technology acquired in connection with business combinations. The non-GAAP adjustments exclude these charges to facilitate an evaluation of the Company’s current operating performance and comparisons to its past operating performance.
Income taxes: The Company excludes the income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments reflected in operating expenses and other income, as detailed above. It also excludes other significant tax effects of post-acquisition tax integration transactions. The Company believes excluding post-acquisition tax integration items will facilitate a comparable evaluation of its current performance to its past performance.
In addition, free cash flow, which is cash flow from operations adjusted to exclude additions to software, property, plant, and equipment, is used by management when assessing the Company’s sources of liquidity, capital resources, and quality of earnings. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is helpful in understanding the Company’s capital requirements and provides an additional means to evaluate the cash flow trends of the Company’s business.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, which can often be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “intend,” “project” or other similar expressions. Statements that refer to or are based on uncertain events or assumptions also identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our proposed acquisition by AMD, the semiconductor market, the growth and acceptance of our products, expected revenue growth, the demand and growth in the markets we serve, and opportunity for expansion into new markets. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Actual events and results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related mitigation measures (which, in addition to presenting its own risks and uncertainties, may also heighten the other risks and uncertainties faced by our business and decrease our visibility into all aspects of our business); closing of the proposed transaction with AMD on anticipated timing (including the risk that the conditions to the transaction are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all or the failure of the transaction to close for any other reason) and terms (including obtaining the anticipated tax treatment, regulatory approvals, required consents or authorizations); unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the transaction; the response of business partners and retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; the diversion of management time on transaction-related matters; customer acceptance of our new products; changing global economic conditions; our dependence on certain customers; trade and export restrictions; the condition and performance of our customers and the end markets in which they participate; our ability to forecast end customer demand; a high dependence on turns business; more customer volume discounts than expected; greater product mix changes than anticipated; fluctuations in manufacturing yields; our ability to deliver product in a timely manner; our ability to successfully manage production at multiple foundries; our reliance on third parties (including distributors); variability in wafer pricing; costs and liabilities associated with current and future litigation (including litigation relating to the proposed transaction with AMD); our ability to generate cost and operating expense savings in an efficient and timely manner; our ability to realize the goals contemplated by our acquisitions and strategic investments; the impact of current and future legislative and regulatory changes; the impact of new accounting pronouncements and tax laws, including the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and interpretations thereof; and other risk factors described in our most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Xilinx
Xilinx, Inc. develops highly flexible and adaptive computing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies - from the cloud, to the edge, to the endpoint. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA and Adaptive SoCs (including our Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform, or ACAP), designed to deliver the most dynamic computing technology in the industry. We collaborate with our customers to create scalable, differentiated and intelligent solutions that enable the adaptable, intelligent and connected world of the future. For more information, visit xilinx.com.
Xilinx, the Xilinx logo, Alveo, Artix, Kintex, Spartan, Versal, Vitis, Virtex, Vivado, Zynq, Kria and other designated brands included herein are trademarks of Xilinx in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
|XILINX, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|January 1, 2022
|October 2, 2021
|January 2, 2021
|January 1, 2022
|January 2, 2021
|Net revenues
$
1,011,059
$
935,770
$
803,404
$
2,825,434
$
2,296,612
|Cost of revenues:
|Cost of products sold
275,479
293,327
249,529
852,247
693,753
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
10,059
10,150
6,875
29,275
20,268
|Total cost of revenues
285,538
303,477
256,404
881,522
714,021
|Gross margin
725,521
632,293
547,000
1,943,912
1,582,591
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
287,969
253,881
235,018
789,824
664,776
|Selling, general and administrative
125,438
126,319
136,701
376,678
355,877
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
2,000
2,252
2,856
7,093
8,581
|Total operating expenses
415,407
382,452
374,575
1,173,595
1,029,234
|Operating income
310,114
249,841
172,425
770,317
553,357
|Interest and other income (expense), net
25,260
(9,204
)
3,709
17,057
(19,215
)
|Income before income taxes
335,374
240,637
176,134
787,374
534,142
|Provision for income taxes
35,312
6,092
5,162
46,426
75,517
|Net income
$
300,062
$
234,545
$
170,972
$
740,949
$
458,625
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
$
1.21
$
0.95
$
0.70
$
3.00
$
1.88
|Diluted
$
1.19
$
0.94
$
0.69
$
2.96
$
1.86
|Cash dividends per common share
$
0.37
$
-
$
0.38
$
0.37
$
1.14
|Shares used in per share calculations:
|Basic
248,003
247,765
245,145
246,744
243,976
|Diluted
251,971
250,457
248,148
250,448
246,786
|XILINX, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands)
|January 1, 2022
|April 03, 2021*
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
$
3,702,041
$
3,078,899
|Accounts receivable, net
439,397
285,214
|Inventories
331,071
311,085
|Other current assets
57,352
71,064
|Total current assets
4,529,861
3,746,262
|Net property, plant and equipment
328,202
345,023
|Other assets
1,487,378
1,427,916
|Total Assets
$
6,345,441
$
5,519,201
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
135,382
$
116,046
|Accrued and other liabilities
549,095
508,509
|Total current liabilities
684,477
624,555
|Long-term debt
1,493,623
1,492,688
|Other long-term liabilities
493,031
514,997
|Stockholders' equity
3,674,310
2,886,961
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
6,345,441
$
5,519,201
|* Fiscal 2021 balances are derived from audited financial statements.
|XILINX, INC.
|SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|January 1, 2022
|October 2, 2021
|January 2, 2021
|January 1, 2022
|January 2, 2021
|SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Depreciation and amortization of software
$
30,407
$
30,908
$
30,818
$
93,507
$
92,816
|Amortization - others
17,821
18,565
17,133
54,332
47,508
|Stock-based compensation
73,442
69,720
66,331
210,771
175,153
|Net cash provided by operating activities
362,263
122,117
360,137
874,277
853,191
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment and software
11,429
14,959
6,009
43,574
36,801
|Payment of dividends to stockholders
91,716
-
93,155
91,716
278,674
|Repurchases of common stock
-
-
-
-
53,682
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units, net of proceeds from issuance of common stock
(154
)
59,344
4,560
63,295
37,871
|STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION INCLUDED IN:
|Cost of revenues
$
3,829
$
3,797
$
3,465
$
11,236
$
9,149
|Research and development
45,323
42,273
40,228
129,057
106,707
|Selling, general and administrative
24,290
23,650
22,638
70,478
59,297
|XILINX, INC.
|RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP ACTUALS TO NON-GAAP ACTUALS
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
January 1, 2022
October 2, 2021
January 2, 2021
January 1, 2022
January 2, 2021
|GAAP gross margin
$
725,521
$
632,293
$
547,000
$
1,943,912
$
1,582,591
|M&A related expenses
754
1,249
114
2,936
114
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
10,059
10,150
6,875
29,275
20,268
|Non-GAAP gross margin
$
736,334
$
643,692
$
553,989
$
1,976,123
$
1,602,973
|GAAP operating income
$
310,114
$
249,841
$
172,425
$
770,317
$
553,357
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
12,059
12,402
9,731
36,368
28,849
|M&A related expenses
17,721
25,905
19,150
67,384
22,219
|Non-GAAP operating income
$
339,894
$
288,148
$
201,306
$
874,069
$
604,425
|GAAP net income
$
300,062
234,545
$
170,972
$
740,948
$
458,625
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
12,059
12,402
9,731
36,368
28,849
|M&A related expenses
17,721
25,905
19,150
67,384
22,219
|Income tax effect of tax-related items
-
-
(528
)
-
56,273
|Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(5,341
)
(7,021
)
(5,100
)
(18,621
)
(8,160
)
|Non-GAAP net income
$
324,501
$
265,831
$
194,225
$
826,079
$
557,806
|GAAP diluted EPS
$
1.19
$
0.94
$
0.69
$
2.96
$
1.86
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
0.05
0.05
0.04
0.15
0.12
|Acquisition-related costs
0.07
0.10
0.07
0.26
0.08
|Income tax effect of tax-related items
-
-
-
-
0.23
|Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.02
)
(0.03
)
(0.02
)
(0.07
)
(0.03
)
|Non-GAAP diluted EPS
$
1.29
$
1.06
$
0.78
$
3.30
$
2.26
|GAAP cash flow from operations
$
362,263
$
122,117
$
360,137
$
874,277
$
853,191
|Capital expenditures (including software)
(11,429
)
(14,959
)
(6,009
)
(43,574
)
(36,801
)
|Free cash flow
$
350,834
$
107,158
$
354,128
$
830,703
$
816,390
