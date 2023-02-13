XKL DQT400 12-port Optical Transponder Addresses Increased Capacity Demand While Decreasing Power Consumption and Footprint

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023--
XKL LLC, a leading provider of optical networking solutions and DWDM systems, has announced the full release of its DQT400 12-port optical transponder now available for all markets. This 12-port expansion module triples capacity on the company’s DQT400 4-port launch, initially revealed in 2022. Developed to meet growing capacity, scalability and cost-saving needs for network operators and data center providers, XKL is featuring the 12-port system at NANOG 87 between February 13-15, 2023, in Atlanta, GA.
Introducing XKL's DQT400-12. Capable of supporting up to 48 100GE channels in just 5Us with up to 19.2Tb of capacity. (Photo: Business Wire)
Data centers, network service providers, enterprises and other data-centric organizations are reaching their 100G network limits as the use of data-heavy applications continues to grow. To address this, the new DQT400-12 provides companies that are building new, or expanding, to meet existing capacity requirements, with a fast, scalable and reliable solution that can support both near and long-term bandwidth needs.
The DQT400-12 provides customers with configuration options, including 48 100GE services, 12 400GE services or a combination of 100GE and 400GE services culminating in up to 4800GE of capacity across the transponder. With the increased density of the DQT400-12, users also benefit from lower power consumption, which is estimated at 0.1 Watts (W) per Gb, exceeding industry expectations. Additionally, the system offers 19.2Tb of capacity in five rack units of space, reducing the overall footprint when stacking the systems. As a result, the DQT400-12 utilizes only 5U (rack units) instead of 13U to build a 48-channel solution, a near three-fold savings in footprint and power usage while increasing capacity and scalability.
“We are consistently seeing data centers and enterprises nearing their 100G limits as the use of data intensive applications continues to grow. As a result, customers are looking for solutions that can help them meet today’s needs while preparing for tomorrow’s increased demand,” said Len Bosack, founder and CEO of XKL. “To help customers address these needs, our team has worked hard to develop the DQT400 12-port optical transponder, which provides customers with an easy-to-install, scalable and reliable solution to support 100G and 400G deployments.”
The DQT400-12 is part of the XKL transponder suite of products and is based on the XKL DarkStar architecture. Drawing on the technical expertise of XKL Founder Len Bosack, the DQT400 suite offers next-generation technology, based on today’s best practices for optical networking and capacity management. The transponders can be used for 100G services today and are soft configurable for 400G to support ever-increasing data and bandwidth demand. Soft configurable capabilities means no downtime or hardware modifications, if purchased with the DR4 client optics. The suite is easily integrated, and with a distributed architecture, capacity can be added seamlessly and as needed.
XKL products are backed by top-of-the-line service and support, offering the flexibility to utilize 100G and/or 400G services with no licensing fees. For more information on XKL optical networking products, visit www.xkl.com.
