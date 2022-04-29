GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 29, 2022--
XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Monday, May 23, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 23, 2022 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on May 23, 2022).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
United States:
+1-833-350-1333
United Kingdom:
+44-203-547-8612
International:
+1-236-389-2427
Hong Kong, China:
+852-3012-6671
China Mainland:
400-820-9391
Conference ID:
7028829
Participants please dial-in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to be connected to the call.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until May 30, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
United States:
+1-800-585-8367
International:
+1-416-621-4642
Replay Access Code:
7028829
About XPeng
XPeng is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyxpeng.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220429005229/en/
CONTACT: For investor and media inquiries:For Investor Enquiries:
IR Department
XPeng Inc.
E-mail:ir@xiaopeng.comJenny Cai
The Piacente Group
Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail:xpeng@tpg-ir.comFor Media Enquiries:
Marie Cheung
XPeng Inc.
Tel: +852 9750 5170 / +86 1550 7577 546
E-mail:mariecheung@xiaopeng.com
KEYWORD: CHINA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING MANUFACTURING GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE AUTOMOTIVE
SOURCE: XPeng Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/29/2022 05:00 AM/DISC: 04/29/2022 05:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220429005229/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.