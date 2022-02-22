Xperience Restaurant Group Announces Flagship Chevys Fresh Mex Restaurant on Las Vegas Boulevard

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022--
Xperience Restaurant Group (“XRG” or the “Company”), one of the nation's leading operators of casual, polished casual and fine dining Mexican restaurants, today announced the planned opening of its 13,000-square-foot Chevys Fresh Mex flagship restaurant on Las Vegas Boulevard in Summer 2022. The restaurant will be the Company’s largest Chevys location with seating for over 400 guests and featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Las Vegas Strip, T-Mobile Arena and Park MGM.
Since its founding in 1986 in Northern California, Chevys has offered traditional Mexican dishes with California-inspired, Mesquite-fired flavors made-from-scratch every day. Using only fresh, top-quality ingredients in its beloved recipes, Chevys creates rich flavors and delivers superior hospitality to guests across the country. The brand has continued to expand its culinary offerings in recent years by introducing new menu items and dining segments, while opening new locations across the United States.
The grand opening of the Chevys Las Vegas flagship restaurant is a significant milestone in the Company’s continued growth following a successful 2021 and marks the return of the Chevys brand to Nevada. Located at 3767 South Las Vegas Boulevard, the restaurant will feature a Chevys Famous Frozen Margarita Wall with a broad range of flavors that can be taken to-go, as well as a Piñata Private Party Space featuring Olé, the brand’s playful piñata mascot. The restaurant will also offer many grab-and-go offerings like Pounds & Pints, the brand’s popular chips and salsa menu item, available for hotel parties and events.
In keeping with its commitment to providing an unforgettable and enjoyable dining experience, guests will be welcomed to a colorful setting with playful tilework, mismatched rustic chairs and vibrantly colored walls. Guests will enjoy a state-of-the-art audio-visual experience with an array of televisions to enjoy throughout the restaurant and its expansive bar area. With the Las Vegas flagship restaurant, Chevys will have 23 locations across the country.
“We are thrilled to announce our flagship Chevys Las Vegas location. In a city known for its unforgettable experiences, this new location will provide the same authentic and energized atmosphere that the Chevys brand is known for, while featuring brand-new offerings that enhance how we can serve our guests,” said Randy Sharpe, Chief Executive Officer and President at XRG. “With exciting new offerings – such as a one-of-a-kind Frozen Margarita wall and exclusive private party space – plus an array of high quality to-go options, our Las Vegas location will have something for everyone. Chevys has a long heritage of delivering a unique and playful guest experience, and we look forward to building on the business’ incredible momentum in 2022 and beyond.”
Chevys was acquired by XRG in 2018 and is one of nine Mexican restaurant brands owned and operated by XRG. Since its founding, XRG has provided guests with unique, Mexican-inspired experiences defined by innovative, fresh and flavorful menus influenced by traditional Mexican cuisine. Over the last several years, XRG has been focused on refreshing and renovating its existing locations and growing its celebrated brands. In 2022, the Company plans to complete renovations at many of its locations, as well as open multiple new restaurant locations in destination cities across the U.S.
XRG is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity fund management platform of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. (together with its affiliates, "ZCG"), a leading privately held investment firm.
“The opening of the Chevys flagship restaurant in Las Vegas is an exciting milestone as XRG continues its significant growth around the country,” said James Zenni, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG. “We look forward to continuing to support Randy and the exceptionally talented XRG team as they open additional locations, expand to new geographies and, above all else, deliver a memorable experience to guests across their broad portfolio of iconic restaurant brands.”
The property is owned by Gindi Capital, a privately held investment firm specializing in commercial real estate, retail and alternative investments with deep experience owning and operating successful experience-driven properties in Las Vegas.
“We could not be more excited to work with the XRG team and welcome the Chevy’s flagship restaurant to Las Vegas,” said Eli Gindi, Co-founder and Principal of Gindi Capital. “Our overarching goal has always been to create significant value in our real estate holdings by investing in unique guest experiences and partnering with prominent, exciting brands, and this partnership represents a compelling opportunity to further advance our one-of-a-kind shopping, dining and entertainment focus along the Las Vegas Boulevard.”
Xperience Restaurant Group (XRG) is a leading casual and fine dining operator having iconic brands that serve unique experiences, great food, and unparalleled beverage offerings. Through its bold leadership, innovation, and brand development, XRG has transformed the U.S. Mexican dining landscape with its origination of Taco Tuesday, tableside presentations, and pioneering cocktail program. For over 65 years XRG’s brands have become synonymous with being the best-in-category with recent accolades including Best Mexican Restaurants, Best Taco Tuesday, and Best Happy Hours in various media outlets throughout the country. XRG currently operates 68 restaurants including El Torito, El Torito Grill, Chevys Fresh Mex, SOL Mexican Cocina, Solita Tacos & Margaritas, Acapulco, Las Brisas, Sinigual, and Who Song & Larry’s.
ZCG is a leading, privately held, New York based investment firm with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. ZCG has industry leading track records in private equity and credit for over twenty-five years. ZCG's investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies. For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.
