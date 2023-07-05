IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2023--
Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) (the “Company” or “Xponential”), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, today announced it will host an Analyst and Investor Day on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, New York. Presentations by members of the Xponential management team, including Anthony Geisler, CEO, John Meloun, CFO, Sarah Luna, President, and Ryan Junk, COO, will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET and will focus on the Company's operations, strategy and commitment to stockholder value.
A live webcast of the Analyst and Investor Day will be available through the Investor Relations section of Xponential’s website at https://investor.xponential.com/ beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to register, download and install any necessary software. For those unable to join for the live presentations, a replay of the webcast will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website following the event.
About Xponential Fitness, Inc.
Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 49 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 16 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://xponential.com.
