DWS, one of the world’s leading asset managers, announced today the listing of three new thematic exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed to provide investors equity exposure to three vital sectors, U.S. green infrastructure, semiconductor and cybersecurity, at a competitive cost. The ETFs represent the first Xtrackers thematic offering for U.S. investors.
The products, which listed today on the Nasdaq, are:
- Xtrackers U.S. Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ: UPGR) – The signing of the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act confirmed the United States’ commitment to revamping its infrastructure in a sustainable way. Implementation of these laws should provide substantial short- and long-term investment opportunities as projects are developed.
- Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ: CHPS) – Semiconductors have historically been a foundational component of technological evolution and continue to rapidly evolve. The outlook for semiconductor demand and advancement appears robust with a long runway for growth, making it ripe for capital.
- Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ: PSWD) – As global activity continues to shift to digital, the demand for sophisticated solutions to fight cybercrime has grown, and effective cybersecurity solutions have become a necessity. Companies involved in creating cybersecurity solutions provide investors with the opportunity to capitalize on the innovation and growth prospects of the industry.
"We are delighted to offer investors the opportunity to access three thematic investment trends through efficient index-tracked solutions. The themes that underpin UPGR, CHPS and PSWD, we believe, hold immense potential for impact on the economy in both the near and long-term” said Arne Noack, Head Systematic Investment Solutions, Americas, at DWS Group. “It has long been our mission to offer investors innovative and diverse ETF solutions that not only enhance their core portfolio holdings but provide exposure to different segments of the global economy.”
The launch supports the firm’s growth plans of expanding the Xtrackers footprint in the Americas with specialized, bespoke index investment solutions. The funds will complement DWS’s European thematic ETF suite, which was launched in 2019.
Amanda Rebello, Head of Xtrackers Sales, U.S. Onshore, at DWS Group, added, "Recent legislation developments have created a fertile ground for investment opportunities within the U.S. green infrastructure, semiconductor and cybersecurity industries. We believe these sectors are poised to benefit from enhanced government spending, regulatory backing and the surging demand for cutting-edge global technologies and sustainable solutions.”
Henry Wu, Xtrackers Product US Lead, commented, “With thematic investments, investors don’t focus on traditional sectors and companies, but on growth themes of the future. Xtrackers thematic ETFs offer investors solutions that provide access to investable growth themes, which may serve as an attractive complement to traditionally oriented portfolios.”
The addition of UPGR, CHPS and PSWD expands the Xtrackers U.S. product suite to 42 funds, and as of July 7, 2023, $19.5 billion in assets under management. Since January 2023, Xtrackers by DWS has launched four ETFs and has plans to continue to approach the market with innovative, cost disruptive indexing strategies that give investors building blocks to various types of exposures.
Description of Underlying Indexes and ETF Expense Ratios
Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive United States Green Infrastructure ESG Screened Index. The index is comprised of companies that have business exposure in the production, generation or distribution of green energy or are engaged in the establishment of a sustainable infrastructure to enable the use of renewable energy and that fulfill certain sustainability criteria.
Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Semiconductor ESG Screened Index. The index is comprised of companies that have business operations in the semiconductor industry and that fulfill certain sustainability criteria.
Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Cyber Security ESG Screened Index. The index is comprised of companies that have business operations in the field of cybersecurity and that fulfill certain sustainability criteria.
All three ETFs are competitively priced with UPGR, PSWD and CHPS having net/gross expense ratios of 0.35%, 0.20% and 0.15%, respectively.
To learn more about Xtrackers ETFs available in the U.S., please visit www.etf.dws.com/en-us/etf-products/.
Note to Editors: Xtrackers’ Global Business
Globally, Xtrackers by DWS is a large and established provider of high-quality exchange traded funds (ETFs) and exchange traded commodities (ETCs). Providing efficient “passive” exposure to diversified indices or to single commodities, Xtrackers ETFs and ETCs provide a comprehensive set of dependable investment tools for effective portfolio allocation.
Xtrackers are listed on seven stock exchanges globally and have approximately $167 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2023, making Xtrackers one of the largest providers of ETFs and ETCs by AUM.
About DWS Group
DWS Group (DWS) with EUR 841bn of assets under management (as of March 31, 2023) aspires to be one of the world's leading asset managers. Building on more than 60 years of experience, it has a reputation for excellence in Germany, Europe, the Americas and Asia. DWS is recognized by clients globally as a trusted source for integrated investment solutions, stability and innovation across a full spectrum of investment disciplines.
We offer individuals and institutions access to our strong investment capabilities across all major liquid and illiquid asset classes as well as solutions aligned to growth trends. Our diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternatives asset management – as well as our deep environmental, social and governance focus – complement each other when creating targeted solutions for our clients. Our expertise and on-the-ground knowledge of our economists, research analysts and investment professionals are brought together in one consistent global CIO View, giving strategic guidance to our investment approach.
DWS wants to innovate and shape the future of investing. We understand that, both as a corporate as well as a trusted advisor to our clients, we have a crucial role in helping navigate the transition to a more sustainable future. With approximately 4,400 employees in offices all over the world, we are local while being one global team. We are committed to acting on behalf of our clients and investing with their best interests at heart so that they can reach their financial goals, no matter what the future holds. With our entrepreneurial, collaborative spirit, we work every day to deliver outstanding investment results, in both good and challenging times, to build the best foundation for our clients’ financial future.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
ETF shares are not individually redeemable and owners of shares may acquire those shares from a Fund or tender such shares for the redemption to the Fund in Creation Units only.
Consider the Fund’s investment objective, risk factors and charges and expenses before investing. This and other important information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-855-DBX-ETFS (1-855-329-3837) or by viewing or downloading a prospectus at www.Xtrackers.com. Please read it carefully before investing.
Xtrackers ETFs in the U.S. are managed by DBX Advisors LLC (the Advisor) and distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ALPS). The Advisor is a wholly owned subsidiary of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and is not affiliated with ALPS.
Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Stocks may decline in value. Funds investing in a single industry, country or in a limited geographic region generally are more volatile than more diversified funds. Performance of a fund may diverge from that of an underlying index due to operating expenses, transaction costs, cash flows, use of sampling strategies or operational inefficiencies.
ESG Disclosures
Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria are a set of standards for a company’s operations that socially conscious investors use to screen potential investments: Environmental (how a company performs as a steward of nature); Social (how a company manages relationships with employees, suppliers, customers, and communities); Governance (company’s leadership, executive pay, shareholder rights, etc).
An environmental, social and governance fund’s investment strategy limits the types and number of investment opportunities available to the fund and, as a result, the fund may underperform other funds that do not have an ESG focus.
ESG related DWS strategies seek to provide investors with access to assets that meet responsible investment criteria without sacrificing investment returns. Although we strive to incorporate an ESG criterion, as one of many other criteria, in our investment process, ESG activities and processes may vary by investment strategy, asset type and location.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
War, terrorism, sanctions, economic uncertainty, trade disputes, public health crises and related geopolitical events have led, and, in the future, may lead to significant disruptions in U.S. and world economies and markets, which may lead to increased market volatility and may have significant adverse effects on the fund and its investments.
UPGR
The fund will be sensitive to, and its performance will depend to a great extent on, the overall condition of green or low carbon infrastructure and energy companies. Green Infrastructure investments are considered speculative and are subject to greater risk of loss, sensitivity to interest rate and economic changes, valuation difficulties and potential illiquidity. Green Energy companies face enhanced risks caused by changes in government regulations, the impact of adverse weather conditions and on the demand for renewable energy production. Incorporation of ESG criteria in the fund’s investment strategy does not guarantee a return or protect against a loss, limits the types and number of investment opportunities available to the fund and, as a result, the fund may underperform other funds that do not have an ESG focus. Regulatory changes or interpretations regarding the definitions and/or use of ESG criteria could have a material adverse effect on the fund’s ability to invest in accordance with its investment policies and/or achieve its investment objective, as well as the ability of certain classes of investors to invest in funds following an ESG strategy such as the fund. Any fund that focuses in a particular segment of the market or region of the world will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly. This fund is non-diversified and can take larger positions in fewer issues, increasing its potential risk. An investment in the fund should be considered only as a supplement to a complete investment program for those investors willing to accept the risks associated with the fund. Please read the prospectus for more information.
PSWD
Companies in the cybersecurity field face intense competition which may have an adverse effect on profit margins. These companies also face heightened risk caused by obsolescence due to rapid technological developments, potential loss or impairment of patent and intellectual property rights and the risk of cyber-attacks. Incorporation of ESG criteria in the fund’s investment strategy does not guarantee a return or protect against a loss, limits the types and number of investment opportunities available to the fund and, as a result, the fund may underperform other funds that do not have an ESG focus. Regulatory changes or interpretations regarding the definitions and/or use of ESG criteria could have a material adverse effect on the fund’s ability to invest in accordance with its investment policies and/or achieve its investment objective, as well as the ability of certain classes of investors to invest in funds following an ESG strategy such as the fund. Foreign investing involves greater and different risks than investing in US companies, including currency fluctuations, less liquidity, less developed or less efficient trading markets, lack of comprehensive company information, political instability and differing auditing and legal standards. Any fund that focuses in a particular segment of the market or region of the world will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly. This fund is non-diversified and can take larger positions in fewer issues, increasing its potential risk. An investment in the fund should be considered only as a supplement to a complete investment program for those investors willing to accept the risks associated with the fund. Please read the prospectus for more information.
CHPS
Companies in the semiconductor field face intense competition which may have an adverse effect on profit margins. Cybersecurity companies also face heightened risk due to their dependence on the availability of materials that meet exacting standards, reliance on a limited number of suppliers and potential loss or impairment of patent and intellectual property rights. Incorporation of ESG criteria in the fund’s investment strategy does not guarantee a return or protect against a loss, limits the types and number of investment opportunities available to the fund and, as a result, the fund may underperform other funds that do not have an ESG focus. Regulatory changes or interpretations regarding the definitions and/or use of ESG criteria could have a material adverse effect on the fund’s ability to invest in accordance with its investment policies and/or achieve its investment objective, as well as the ability of certain classes of investors to invest in funds following an ESG strategy such as the fund. Foreign investing involves greater and different risks than investing in US companies, including currency fluctuations, less liquidity, less developed or less efficient trading markets, lack of comprehensive company information, political instability and differing auditing and legal standards. Any fund that focuses in a particular segment of the market or region of the world will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly. This fund is non-diversified and can take larger positions in fewer issues, increasing its potential risk. An investment in the fund should be considered only as a supplement to a complete investment program for those investors willing to accept the risks associated with the fund. Please read the prospectus for more information.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.
Certain statements contained in this release may be forward-looking in nature. These include all statements relating to plans, expectations, and other statements that are not historical facts and typically use words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Such statements represent management’s current beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Management does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements: (i) the effects of adverse changes in market and economic conditions; (ii) legal and regulatory developments; and (iii) other additional risks and uncertainties, including public health crises (including the pandemic spread of the novel coronavirus), war, terrorism, trade disputes and related geopolitical events.
NOT FDIC/ NCUA INSURED • MAY LOSE VALUE • NO BANK GUARANTEE
The brand DWS represents DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and any of its subsidiaries such as DWS Distributors, Inc., which offers investment products, or DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc. and RREEF America L.L.C., which offer advisory services. R- 096730 (07/23) DBX005595 (07/23)
