WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022--

The Board of Directors of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), has declared a third quarter dividend of $0.30 per share payable on September 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2022.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.2 billion in 2021. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005698/en/

CONTACT: Media

Houston Spencer +1 (914) 323-5723

houston.spencer@xylem.comInvestors

Andrea van der Berg +1 (202) 869-9151

andrea.vanderberg@xylem.com

KEYWORD: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES OTHER ENERGY UTILITIES TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY NATURAL RESOURCES ENERGY

SOURCE: Xylem Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 08/18/2022 04:15 PM/DISC: 08/18/2022 04:16 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005698/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you