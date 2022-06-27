WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2022--
Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will release its second quarter 2022 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. At 9:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.
The call can be accessed by calling +1 (866) 518-6930 (US) or +1 (203) 518-9822 (INTL) (ID # XYLQ222) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US.
A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US and via telephone from August 2, 2022, 1:00 p.m. (ET) until August 9, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at +1 (800) 839-5676 or +1 (402) 220-2565.
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.2 billion in 2021. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.
