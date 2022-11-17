Yamaha Marine Adopts Plant-Derived Materials for Personal Watercraft Parts

Yamaha Marine U.S. Business Unit will soon begin to use plant-derived cellulose nanofiber (CNF) reinforced resin in the production of specific watercraft parts. The parts developed using this material are intended for installation on certain 2024 models of personal watercraft and sport boat engines. The use of this material in the production of Yamaha WaterCraft parts is a step toward the reduction of carbon dioxide as well as the company’s environmental footprint.