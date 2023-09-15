Yamaha Pro Angler Ross Grothe Claims Second AIM® Weekend WalleyeTM Series Team of the Year Title

BEULAH, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2023--
Ross Grothe and his son Roger Grothe are the 2023 AIM ® Weekend Walleye TM Series Team of the Year (TOY). The pair clinched the title on Lake Sakakawea with 40.48 pounds and a ninth-place finish on the second day of the final AIM Weekend Walleye tournament of the season.
On Father’s Day 2016, Grothe first won his first AIM tournament in the Minnesota Division and went on to capture AIM Weekend Walleye Series TOY with his son Reid. This season, while fishing with son Roger in the North Dakota Division, he made an amazing two-peat feat, first winning the Father’s Day AIM tournament on Lake Sakakawea, then claiming the 2023 TOY.
“This is one tournament where I had a little more stress on me. We ended up losing three fish that would have made a world of difference. We just kind of spun out. We’d either catch one or lose one and we came in one fish short of five that day,” said Grothe. “We gathered our thoughts and prepared like we would any other day, and on the way to the launch we decided to go have fun.”
They moved from 19th to ninth, securing the TOY win, and a spot in the 2024 AIM Warrior Boats National Championship Shootout through points.
“I attribute it [winning] to doing our own thing and not worrying about what others are doing. I included my son Roger, who’s now 13, on our strategizing, and it’s been super rewarding as well,” said Grothe. “Roger caught one of the last fish of the day, a 24-1/2-incher. I looked at him and said, ‘You just won Team of The Year!’”
The pair took home a Yamaha T9.9 outboard with power trim for winning Team of the Year. In addition, they received $5,000 in Yamaha Power Pay bonus money.
