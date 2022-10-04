ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees star Aaron Judge hits 62nd home run to break Roger Maris’ 61-year-old American League record.
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: October 4, 2022 @ 10:08 pm
