Yerbaé Beats Record Sales in Ecommerce by Over 30% on Amazon Prime Day

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) (“ Yerbaé ” or the “ Company ”), a plant-based energy beverage company, is thrilled to announce a 30% increase and new record sales during Prime Day 2023. This exceptional growth highlights the brand's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality beverages that resonate with consumers.
Yerbaé Plant-Based Energy, caffeinated by Yerba Mate (Photo: Business Wire)
Amazon Prime Day, a highly anticipated online shopping event, provides a platform for brands to connect with millions of customers and offer exclusive deals. Yerbaé, known for its refreshing plant-based beverage selections, capitalized on this opportunity to showcase its diverse range of products, resulting in an extraordinary surge in sales and consumer satisfaction.
The 30% increase on Amazon Prime Day 2023 was achieved by Yerbae’s new advertising strategy and demonstrates the brand's strong market presence and growing popularity among consumers.
Co-Founder and Member of the Board of Directors of Yerbaé Plant-Based Energy, Karrie Gibson, expressed excitement and gratitude for the staggering growth, stating, "We are immensely proud of the remarkable growth and efficiencies we achieved on Amazon Prime Day. Our new record sales for Prime Day is 30% higher than same period previous year. This is a testament to our commitment to crafting innovative and delicious beverages that our customers love. We are grateful for the trust our customers have placed in our brand."
Karrie Gibson emphasized the brand's dedication to providing unique and satisfying beverage experiences. "We will continue to push the boundaries of flavor and quality, ensuring that our customers have access to exceptional beverage options that enhance their lives."
Yerbaé Plant-Based Energy extends its heartfelt appreciation to its loyal customers for their continued support, which has been instrumental in this remarkable growth.
About Yerbaé Brands Corp.
Founded in 2017 by Todd Gibson and Karrie Gibson, Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) is disrupting the energy beverage marketplace with great tasting, zero sugar, zero calorie beverages, while using plant-based ingredients that are designed to meet the needs of the wellness forward consumer. Harnessing the power of nature, Yerbaé’s celebrity ingredient (Yerba Mate) is known to produce 196 different vitamins, minerals and nutrients that also produces caffeine.
By combining Yerba Mate, a South American herb with its premium ingredients and flavors, Yerbaé provides consumers with a no compromise energy solution. All Yerbaé energy beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, and gluten free.
