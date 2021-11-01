PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2021--
What qualifies as a sandwich has been a longtime debate. According to the USDA, a sandwich is a dish of meat or poultry in between two slices of bread*, but a recent JET-PUFFED brand Twitter poll confirmed that the nation is still split on the subject, especially when it comes to s’mores. When asked the question, “Is a s’more a sandwich?”, 61% answered YES and 39% answered NO. So, to celebrate National Sandwich Day on November 3, the JET-PUFFED brand enlisted the culinary masters at Alidoro, a specialty sandwich shop based in New York City, to create an indisputable s’mores sandwich - the S’moagie.
Inspired by the classic s’mores, the JET-PUFFED S’moagie is an artisan s’more sandwich consisting of a graham cracker-infused hoagie roll layered with toasted JET-PUFFED marshmallows, dark chocolate and sea salt spread, crispy prosciutto and brown sugar glaze.
To taste the S’moagie on National Sandwich Day, visit select Alidoro shops in Rockefeller Center and Bryant Park** in New York City where the S’moagie will be available for a limited time only at $10 per sandwich, or order the S’moagie Sandwich Kit on Goldbelly, the popular online food marketplace, while supplies last.
“Here at JET-PUFFED, we maintain that a s’more is a sandwich. To make this an indisputable fact, we’re launching the JET-PUFFED S’moagie with the ultimate sandwich creators at Alidoro, to develop a s’more that can be enjoyed like a traditional sandwich without question,” says Allison Kelly, Associate Director of Marketing for the JET-PUFFED brand. “The S’moagie is made with graham-cracker infused bread and sweet crispy prosciutto but still contains the quintessential s’mores ingredient – perfectly toasted JET-PUFFED marshmallows.”
JET-PUFFED marshmallows give you the freedom to create your own unique S’moagies at home. Show us your own s’more sandwich on National Sandwich Day using #jetpuffedsmoagie on Twitter @JetPuffed, Instagram @KraftJetPuffed, and Facebook @JetPuffed.
*Source: Food Standards and Labeling Policy Book (usda.gov)
**Alidoro Rockefeller Center: 1 Rockefeller Plaza Concourse Level, New York, NY 10020 and Alidoro Bryant Park: 18 E 39th St, New York, NY 10016
ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
ABOUT ALIDORO
Alidoro is Zagat’s #1-rated sandwich shop in NYC. Since opening in 1986 in Soho, New Yorkers and tourists alike have been lining up to get a taste of New York’s most authentic Italian sandwiches. Now, after almost three decades, the NY institution has additional locations at Bryant Park, Rockefeller Center, The Hugh, Moynihan Train Hall and in Wynwood, Miami. Alidoro sources and prepares all of their ingredients either locally or direct from Italy. Never sacrificing purity, they always adhere not only to using the finest Italian ingredients, but also to the methods by which they are ultimately prepared and delivered. This careful attention to detail goes all the way back to its original owner’s Italian roots in Italy, where he was brought up making pizzas and other Italian dishes in his parents’ restaurant, pizzeria or supermarket. “For me, it’s always just been about sharing my authentic Italian culinary journey with as many people as I can.”
ABOUT GOLDBELLY
Goldbelly is the first platform for national food e-commerce. The company's mission is to connect people with their most loved foods, restaurants and experiences, no matter where they are. Goldbelly’s team of "Food Explorers'' searches the country to discover the most unique, creative and legendary foods and makers - from the county's top chefs & most iconic restaurants, to the most renowned bakeries, pizzerias, pitmasters and artisan shops. With an ever-expanding, curated selection of over 10,000 of the nation's best regional, small-batch foods, Goldbelly empowers restaurants and foodmakers by offering a platform for small, local businesses to reach new customers outside of their local area. Learn more about us on goldbelly.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.
