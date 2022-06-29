HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2022--
YesCare today announced their Board of Advisors, who have been selected to reflect YesCare's mission to build a recovery model of healthcare for correctional settings that mitigates risk for all stakeholders. The Board of Advisors include Tony C. Parker, Bill Lunsford, and Mark C. Fleming.
“Our Board of Advisors possess essential insights as to the challenges facing our clients and incarcerated populations,” said Sara Tirschwell, CEO of YesCare. “This Board will advise YesCare on devising solutions that leverage technology and clinical know-how to provide staffing relief, that address the sharp increase in mental health and substance use issues and that favor investing early to optimize the long-term cost savings of proactive care.”
In partnership with YesCare’s CEO and the YesCare Executive Management Team, the Board of Advisors will provide guidance, input, strategic advice, and render recommendations with respect to any matter presented to it by the Corporation, CEO, and/or Executive Management consistent with YesCare’s mission and values.
Tony C. Parker retired as the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Correction in the fall of 2021 after 38 years as a public servant. He has served as Warden of the Northwest Correctional Complex, Correctional Administrator of the Tennessee West Region, Assistant Commissioner of Prisons, and Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Corrections. Under Parker, there was a decline in recidivism for individuals leaving the custody of the TDOC, a reduction of individuals returning to incarceration for technical violations, the creation of Day Reporting Centers as an alternative to incarceration, and increases in salaries for correctional staff. Parker is also the president of the American Correctional Association.
Bill Lunsford is an attorney who has devoted his career to defending governmental officials and contractors in systemic, institutional reform litigation across the country. He leads the largest team of private attorneys in the nation devoted solely to the defense of correctional agencies. Over the last twenty years, Bill has litigated cases on behalf of correctional agencies, executive-level officials, correctional officers, medical and mental health professionals, and probation and parole officials. In addition to his litigation work, he advises clients on compliance, oversight and liability issues related to the standards and practices publicized by the American Correctional Association, the National Commission on Correctional Health Care, and the National Institute of Corrections. Bill also speaks on a regular basis to correctional agencies, correctional support organizations and other industry groups about legal trends and issues in the correctional industry.
Major Mark C. Fleming, PHD, LP, LPCMH, CRC, HSP, CCHP-MH is a Psychologist and Healthcare Executive with experience in a variety of healthcare industries including college counseling, post-acute rehabilitation, in-patient stabilization, private practice, hospitals, correctional healthcare, and residential treatment units. He is currently serving as a Major and Behavioral Health Officer in the United States Army and consulting Psychologist for YesCare. He is a former Vice President of Operations within the TN MH Program and has served as Director of Mental Health services in various state agencies including Missouri, New York at Rikers Island, and Arizona. He works directly with operational and mental health leadership to ensure best in class service and clinical sophistication in all areas of behavioral health and best practice models are utilized.
YesCare, composed of the former Corizon Health team, is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, offering comprehensive healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country. Built on more than 40 years of innovation and expertise, the YesCare team provides services at 52 facilities across the nation, serving an average of 50,000 patients each day. YesCare offers comprehensive solutions for dental care, medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. YesCare's pioneering vision puts the best interests of patients and communities first.
