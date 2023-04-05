GLEN BURNIE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 5, 2023--
APT Healthcare, one of the largest outpatient physical therapy (“PT”) platforms and a leading provider of industrial rehab services in the Mid-Atlantic, today announced that it has expanded its physical therapy practice into the Southeastern Region of the U.S. through the acquisition of six physical therapy clinics. APT Healthcare acquired 100% of the equity interests of the physical therapy practices, which collectively generate over $3 million in annual revenue and have approximately 30,000 patient visits per year.
Eric Nass, CEO of APT Healthcare, stated, “We are proud to add these passionate, community and patient dedicated teams to the APT platform. These clinics possess highly skilled practitioners and leaders, and we will mutually benefit from our future partnership.”
Brian Hoy, COO of APT Healthcare, stated, “We are excited to expand our geography to a new region in the US by joining forces with these incredibly successful clinics. This group has an outstanding reputation for exceptional clinical care and has had a strong presence in their communities for many decades. We look forward to assisting them in expanding their well-regarded services to additional locations in the surrounding areas.”
“APT Healthcare’s most recent acquisitions align with our strategy of entering new service lines and geographies and accelerating growth through both organic and inorganic opportunities. We look forward to continuing to execute on our growth plan through similar initiatives in the future,” said, Seth Pearson, Managing Director at York Private Equity.
APT Healthcare was recapitalized by York Capital Management’s private equity group (“York Private Equity”) in December 2021.
About APT Healthcare
Founded in 2002, APT is a leading outpatient physical therapy group in the Mid-Atlantic region with nearly 70 locations in Maryland, Virginia, DC, and North Carolina. The Company operates through its leading portfolio of brands and provides treatment throughout the states in which it serves. For more information please visit: http://www.apthealthcare.com/
About York Private Equity
York Private Equity, the private investing arm of York Capital Management, primarily targets control investments in middle-market businesses. Since inception in 2008, York Private Equity’s middle-market strategy has completed over 50 investments with aggregate transaction value in excess of $4 billion. York Private Equity has 15 dedicated team members. For more information please visit: https://www.yorkcapitalpe.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404006114/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Kevin FitzGerald
Gasthalter & Co.
(212) 257-4170
KEYWORD: MARYLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HEALTH BUSINESS PHYSICAL THERAPY FINANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: York Private Equity
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/05/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/05/2023 08:00 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404006114/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.