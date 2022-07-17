SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Washburn fire burning in Yosemite National Park continued to grow slightly overnight from Saturday to Sunday, but so did firefighters’ containment of the blaze.
The fire was estimated to be 4,864 acres Sunday morning and 51% contained.
Since first sparked, the fire has traveled away from Mariposa Grove, which firefighters managed to protect. The most active fire activity currently is burning along the south fork of the Merced River and near Iron Creek.
Fire fuel so far includes large numbers of dead trees killed by drought and bark beetle around 2015 and 2016.
As containment grows, crews began work to mop up and remove hazardous trees along Wawona Road and Mariposa Grove, fire officials said. A previous wind storm also contributed to the number of dense dead and downed treas from Mount Raymond to Iron Creek. Firefighter officials said fire scars from a 2017 fire are providing a barrier for limited spread and intensity.
The fire has been burning since July 7, and the cause remains under investigation.
There was no lightning on the day that the fire started, according to Yosemite National Park Superintendent Cicely Muldoon, who said it appears the fire was caused by people.
Wawona reopening
While the area of Wawona remains under a fire advisory, evacuation orders have been lifted and residents and property owners are able to return to the area under escort and with proof of residency starting at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Wawona Road will open for commuting purposes for those who reside or work in the park. Wawona itself remains closed and other visitors, including vacation rental guests, won’t be allowed on the road until further notice, though the restriction will be reassessed daily.
Officials will prioritize year-round residents, as no homes or structures were damaged by the fire. Rental or vacation property owners are being asked to delay any trips by several days, if possible.
The south entrance (Highway 41) to the park remains closed. Visitors coming from the south on Highway 41 can detour in Oakhurst to Highway 49 north to Mariposa, then pick up Highway 140 into the park, which remains open.
Fire restrictions inside Yosemite National Park
Beginning Sunday, the National Park Service has new fire restrictions for areas below 8,000 feet of elevation, and specifically for residences in El Portal and Foresta, where there is a high potential of fire danger. Smoking is being restricted parkwide.
Sierra National Forest fire closure
The Washburn fire is now active in the Sierra National Forest, which closed several roads in the Bass Lake Ranger District including Mt. Raymond Road, Big Sandy Road, White Chief Mountain Road, Sky Ranch Road, Lost Lake Road, Lost Lake Road, Chiquito Lake Road and Red Top Road.
Off-roaders are also being asked to avoid the Kamook Staging Area. Firefighters are using the site for heavy equipment staging. Officials suggest alternative spots along the Lone Sequoia trailhead/campground on the 5S24 road, or any dispersed site along the 5S15 road in Miami Trails.
