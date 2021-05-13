BOSTON (AP) — Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (YMTX) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $8.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.5 million in the period.

Yumanity shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 58% in the last 12 months.

—————

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YMTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YMTX

Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Trending Video

Recommended for you