BOSTON (AP) — Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (YMTX) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $8.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.5 million in the period.
Yumanity shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 58% in the last 12 months.
