Zambia's telecom regulator consults on 5G spectrum
Zambia's government has pressed on with developing 5G services in conjunction with Huawei, its preferred vendor and an existing technology partner. Huawei is upgrading the state-owned network managed by Zamtel with 5G-enabled equipment.
The MNOs are considered to have sufficient capacity with their LTE networks that they are not too pressed to invest in 5G, and can afford to wait until such time as a range of cheaper devices becomes available, and the additional capacity provided by new cable networks connecting to Zimbabwe and the DRC have their effect on reducing internet access pricing.
In July 2021 the regulator launched a public consultation on its proposal for auctioning spectrum in the 700MHz, 2.6GHz, 26GHz, and 3.5GHz bands for 5G use. The mix of bands, covering a wide range to encompass urban and rural scenarios, was considered suitable to meet MNOs' requirements for capacity and coverage.
Key Topics Covered:
Key statistics
- Regional Africa Market Comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI vs GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
Country overview
- Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
Regulatory environment
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Mobile network developments
Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Mobile infrastructure
- Major mobile operators
- Mobile content and applications
Fixed-line broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Fixed network operators
- Zamtel
Telecommunications infrastructure
- ZESCO
- Liquid Intelligent Technologies (LIT)
- National backbone networks
- Data centres
- International infrastructure
Digital economy
- E-health
- E-learning
- E-government
- E-banking
Appendix Historic data
