ZCG-Backed Unimed to Expand Operations into Singapore with Marine Pharma Merger

Universal Marine Medical Supply International (“Unimed” or the “Company”), the leading global provider of pharmaceutical and medical solutions to the maritime industry and a ZCG portfolio company, today announced the successful completion of its merger with industry-leading Singapore-based medical supplier, Marine Pharma, and the establishment of a distribution center in the region. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Unimed is already the largest global operator in the maritime services industry. As a result of this merger, Unimed is now poised to serve its clients more effectively and efficiently in the Asian market. This strategic merger enhances the Company’s ability to meet the evolving needs of its customers, while solidifying its position as the preferred provider of pharmaceutical and medical solutions for the maritime industry.
With additional distribution centers in New York, Miami, Southampton, UK, Athens, Greece and Perth, Australia, Unimed is uniquely positioned to develop strategic partnerships on every continent. The Company’s footprint is reinforced by a global network of partners across the western and eastern hemispheres, allowing Unimed to serve approximately 10,000 ships per year and gain access to over 2,000 ports. Unimed’s expansion into Singapore not only strengthens its global presence but also brings significant benefits to the Company and business partners.
“Through this merger, we are pleased to solidify our presence in such an important international market, as we continue to reinforce Unimed’s position as the only truly global company within the highly-niche pharmaceutical and medical solutions sector for the maritime industry,” said Alan Kessman, CEO of Unimed. “Singapore is an important business and shipping hub, and our expansion here will allow us to better meet customer needs in the Asian market and underscores our commitment to the commercial segment. As always, we pride ourselves on providing exceptional value and industry-leading essential, high-quality medical services, and we are confident that our presence in Singapore, strengthened by the merger with Marine Pharma, will help us further elevate our customer offerings.”
Marine Pharma merging into the Company, together with Unimed Singapore as the remaining entity further augments Unimed’s capabilities and market reach. This represents a significant milestone in the longstanding relationship between the two companies. Ding Shern, founder of Marine Pharma, will assume the role of Managing Director, leading Unimed’s Singapore operations.
Unimed’s commitment to providing industry-leading essential, high-quality medical services remains fundamental to their mission. The expansion into Singapore, reinforced by the merger with Marine Pharma, underscores the Company’s dedication to elevating customer offerings and meeting the evolving demands of the maritime industry. With continued and expanded presence in Singapore and a global network of partners, Unimed is well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth now and well into the future.
About Unimed
Unimed is the industry leader in medical supply, equipment and oxygen distribution to global maritime industries, specializing in the delivery of integrated healthcare and safety supply chain logistical solutions to clients worldwide.
For more information, please visit https://universalmarinemedical.com/.
About ZCG
ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions.
For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested tens of billions in capital and have industry leading track records in private equity and credit.
ZCG has approximately $6.5B of AUM in asset management and its investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.
ZCG has a global team comprised of over 375 professionals. For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.
