NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--
ZCG Consulting (“ZCGC”), the business consulting platform of ZCG and a results‐oriented management consulting firm for middle market businesses, today announced the hiring of Francesco Meloni as Partner and Head of Strategic Finance.
Mr. Meloni has more than 25 years of finance and corporate development experience, with expertise in all aspects of strategic financial oversight, planning and analysis. Prior to joining ZCGC, he served as a Senior Director of Strategic Finance for Accordion Partners from 2017 to 2022, where he led a wide variety of engagements across multiple industries on FP&A, IPO/sale readiness, performance improvement and financing. Earlier in his career, Mr. Meloni served as an investment banker at HSBC, Lehman Brothers and Barclays, and held leadership positions in corporate development at Dun & Bradstreet and TravelClick, a private equity-owned software company serving the hospitality industry. He has a B.A. with honors in economics and French from University of Sussex (UK) and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Mr. Meloni also received his M.S. in accounting from St. John’s University and is licensed as a CPA in the state of New York.
About ZCG Consulting
ZCG Consulting (“ZCGC”) is the business consulting platform of ZCG and is a results‐oriented management consulting firm for middle market businesses. A reliable resource for private equity firms and their portfolio companies, our professionals offer deep functional expertise and customizable hands-on solutions to accelerate growth.
About ZCG
ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions.
For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested approximately $30 billion and have industry leading track records in private equity and credit.
ZCG has approximately $5.2B of AUM in asset management and its investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.
ZCG has a global team comprised of over 325 professionals. For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005396/en/
CONTACT: Media
Jonathan Keehner / Kate Thompson
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212-355-4449
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING ASSET MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: ZCG Consulting
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/05/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/05/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005396/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.