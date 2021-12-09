LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced the company was voted a top software vendor across 28 categories in the Retail Information Systems (RIS) 2022 Software LeaderBoard. This is a 65% increase over 2021 when Zebra was rated a top software vendor across 17 categories. Zebra was also ranked seventh-best overall in the prestigious Top 20 category, marking its third consecutive year in the Top 10.
The annual RIS Software LeaderBoard evaluates hundreds of leading retail technology vendors and ranks their offerings alongside customer reviews and feedback. Zebra secured Top 3 rankings in 10 categories including: Leaders in Technology Innovation by Tier One Retailers, Customer Satisfaction for Large Vendors, Top Vendors for Tier One Retailers, Leaders in Overall Performance by Tier One Retailers and Leaders in Return on Investment by Tier One Retailers.
“Zebra’s outstanding rankings in the 2022 RIS Software LeaderBoard demonstrate our innovative software portfolio is helping retailers win in this new age of agile engagement, where every associate and team is enabled and empowered to do their best work,” said Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Software Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “As retailers tackle explosive omnichannel growth, the expansion of anywhere fulfillment and the high demand for hyper-convenience, Zebra is enabling retailers to elevate the customer experience, optimize inventory and build smarter operations.”
Zebra’s recent acquisitions of Reflexis, Profitect and antuit.ai enhances the work of front-line workers without unnecessary complexity. Zebra’s growing SaaS suite helps retailers improve planning and execution in every store and distribution center with a new approach to optimize their two biggest expenses – inventory and labor – transforming the collective team’s performance into the competitive advantage of a superior customer experience.
“RIS News extends its congratulations to Zebra Technologies for a third consecutive year of outstanding performance in the 2022 LeaderBoard,” said Tim Denman, Editor in Chief, RIS News. “Zebra’s savvy software acquisitions have helped establish them as a Top 10 software vendor.”
To download a copy of the 2022 RIS LeaderBoard report, click here.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
- Zebra was ranked seventh-best overall in the 2022 RIS Software LeaderBoard.
- Zebra was ranked in 28 categories and placed in the Top 3 in 10 categories, including Leaders in Technology Innovation and Return on Investment by Tier One Retailers.
- This is Zebra’s third consecutive year being featured in the LeaderBoard’s Top 10.
ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 94% of the Fortune 100 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. In 2021, Zebra expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision and antuit.ai. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and on Forbes’ list of America’s best employers for the fifth year. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.
